One of the world leaders in the digital platform Visa Inc (NYSE: V) announced that it had inked an acquisition deal with a European open banking platform, Tink. The European-based company allows financial institutions and merchants to construct and use customized financial management tools, products, and services. Many European consumers and businesses use the respective platform for their financial data and their business requirements. For the acquisition, digital platform Visa Inc will pay Tink, its European counterpart, 1.8 billion Euros, and this includes cash and retention incentives.