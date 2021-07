As a member of the Kentucky State House of Representatives, I am often asked to talk about how the legislature shapes its priorities for the upcoming session. Now, there are a few bills that are drafted to address last minute issues. However, much of the legislation that makes it into law is the result of months of preparation and study by committees, working groups, and individual legislators. During the 2021 Legislative Interim, the House and Senate created six task forces to study specific issues that will lead our agenda during the 2022 Regular Session. They will look at a variety of issues, ranging from how we fund public schools to how we provide services.