Alfa Romeo can perhaps lay claim to having made the biggest step forward of all the teams on the grid in 2021, according to team principal Frederic Vasseur. A number of teams have made clear gains since last season, with Red Bull now on a par with Mercedes and Ferrari sitting third in the constructors’ championship after finishing sixth last year. Despite Alfa Romeo only having two points compared to the eight it managed in 2020, Vasseur believes the improvements the team has made relative to those at the front have been going unnoticed.