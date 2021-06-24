Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Junk food ads to be banned before 9pm on TV, government announces

By Andrew Woodcock
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GKR21_0adrCf7u00

Junk food ads will be banned before 9pm on TV, but loopholes will allow brands to continue to advertise online, under new rules announced by the government.

The ban, to come into force at the end of 2022 as part of a drive to cut child obesity , will outlaw daytime and early-evening TV slots for foods high in fat, salt and sugar and bar paid-for advertising on the internet.

But brands will be able to carry on promoting their unhealthy products on their own blogs, websites, apps or social media pages.

The restrictions will apply only to businesses with 250 or more employees and will allow continued advertising for foods deemed to be less harmful despite high fat, salt or sugar content, such as honey, olive oil, avocados and Marmite.

Public health minister Jo Churchill said the measures could remove 7 billion calories from children’s diets nationally each year, reducing the number of obese children by more than 20,000 over the coming years.

But Labour said the ban will not be enough to turn round what shadow public health minister Alex Norris said was an “obesity crisis”.

“We need decisive action from the government,” said Mr Norris. “Labour has pushed for four years for a ban on junk food advertising, which has been repeatedly kicked into the long grass by ministers.

“This ban alone will not be enough. We need a radical obesity strategy in this country that goes further, ensuring families are able to access healthy food, supporting local leisure facilities and tackling child poverty.”

And Chris Daly, CEO at the Chartered Institute of Marketing, warned that the short timeframe for change would cost the industry millions as brands switch from TV to radio and online ads.

“Clarity on the government’s intentions is to be welcomed, but the timeline of implementation is too short and will cost marketers and manufacturers millions in wasted planning time,” said Mr Daly.

“Professional marketers plan years in advance, and the changes announced today will require creative and media buying plans to be torn up as product advertising pre-watershed is swapped with further investment in radio and online advertising.”

The government estimates that children saw around 2.9 billion ads for unhealthy food on TV and 11 billion online in 2019 and hopes that restricting exposure will encourage them to make healthier food choices and help them developing conditions associated with excess weight later in life, such as type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, colorectal cancer, liver disease and breast cancer.

The ban was introduced following a public consultation in which 79 per cent supported a 9pm TV watershed and 74 per cent backed advertising restrictions online.

Ms Churchill said: “We are committed to improving the health of our children and tackling obesity. The content youngsters see can have an impact on the choices they make and habits they form. With children spending more time online it is vital we act to protect them from unhealthy advertising.

“These measures form another key part of our strategy to get the nation fitter and healthier by giving them the chance to make more informed decisions when it comes to food.

“We need to take urgent action to level up health inequalities. This action on advertising will help to wipe billions off the national calorie count and give our children a fair chance of a healthy lifestyle.”

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Churchill
Person
Alex Norris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Food#Online Advertising#Healthy Food#Unhealthy Food#Marmite#Labour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Mail

'Dismayed' advertising and food groups hit back at 'nanny state' rules banning TV junk food ads before 9pm and scrapping online promotions from 2023

'Dismayed' advertising and food industry groups today blasted new rules making junk food adverts subject to heavier online restrictions and a 9pm TV watershed from 2023, branding them 'headline-chasing policies'. Fast food and confectionery giants in Britain will be banned from advertising products high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS)...
Food & DrinksValueWalk

UK Bans Obesity-Causing Junk Food Ads

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 24, 2021) - Following a reversal in thinking by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his near-death bout with COVID-19, the UK will ban advertising for junk foods online and before 9PM on TV from 2023; a move expected to cost broadcasters more than £200m annually in revenue, notes public interest law professor John Banzhaf, "The Man Behind The Ban on Cigarette Commercials" in the US.
InternetTelegraph

Facebook warns junk food ad ban 'will hurt Britain's cafes'

Facebook has urged ministers to reverse a ban on junk food advertising over fears it will scupper the social media accounts of thousands of small businesses. The Silicon Valley giant has warned that a total online ban would inflict financial pain on bakeries, coffee shops and restaurants by stopping ads on their social media channels.
Small Businessfoodmanufacture.co.uk

Small businesses exempt from junk food ad ban

Small business are to be exempt from the Government’s ban on junk food advertising, as sweeping bans on ads for foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) come into force next year. Adverts for HFSS foods will not be allowed to be shown before 9pm on TV and UK...
Food & Drinksstirlingnews.co.uk

Junk food ads to be subject to heavier online restrictions and 9pm watershed

Junk food adverts are to be subject to heavier online restrictions and a 9pm television watershed from the end of next year, the Government has announced. However, restrictions will stop short of the total ban which was proposed last year, part of Boris Johnson’s efforts to tackle obesity, as brand-only advertising online and on TV will be allowed to continue.
Public HealthNewswise

Junk Food Relief in Lockdown

Newswise — Beware of those snack attacks. A new study in Appetite has confirmed the small luxuries, from sweets and chocolate to salty treats, have helped to lift our spirits - and kilojoule intake - during COVID-19 lockdowns. Researchers in England and Australia have gathered evidence about similar experiences in...
Food & Drinksjust-food.com

Junk food advertising ban will improve children’s health, says UK government

The UK government says that new rules banning the advertising of so-called junk food online and on TV before the 9pm watershed from 2023 will help tackle childhood obesity. New measures announced today (24 June) will ban products such as cakes, chocolate, ice cream breakfast cereals and pizza from being advertised during daylight hours when they are most likely to be seen by children.
HealthUS News and World Report

UK to Ban Daytime Junk Food Adverts on TV and Online

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will ban adverts promoting unhealthy food from appearing on television during the day and on the internet as part of its drive to tackle obesity and encourage healthy eating. The new rules, which will come into force at the end of next year, are designed to...
Public Healthasumetech.com

UK To Limit Junk Food Advertisements To Tackle Obesity In Children

The British government said Thursday it will bring in an evening watershed for junk food ads in a move to tackle the nation’s obesity problem. The state-funded National Health Service (NHS) estimates that some 10 per cent of four- and five-year-olds are obese, a figure that climbs to 20.2 per cent for those aged 10 and 11, or one in five.
EconomyVermilion Standard

U.K. to ban large companies from advertising junk food on TV before 9 p.m

The U.K. government plans to enact a ban that restricts all junk food advertising on TV before 9 p.m and will also restrict online advertising. The new advertising restrictions will come into effect around the end of next year, The Guardian reported, and will only apply to marketing materials belonging to companies with over 250 employees.
Food & Drinksbarrheadnews.com

Government to ‘push ahead with ban on unhealthy food adverts’

The Government is pushing ahead with a ban on unhealthy food adverts online and on TV before the 9pm television watershed, according to reports. Small businesses will be exempt from the ban, which is part of Boris Johnson’s efforts to tackle obesity, under plans due to be unveiled by the Government on Thursday, the Telegraph reports.
Food & Drinksdawsoncountyjournal.com

Out of Sight, Out of Mind? United Kingdom Moves to Ban Junk Food Advertising

The ban would be imposed on all paid-for forms of digital marketing, including ads on Facebook, paid-search results on Google, text message promotions, and paid activity on sites such as Instagram and Twitter. It is hard to imagine the government will stop there. These laws (like limitations on free speech) are insatiable. Activists will likely move against sports sponsorships, billboards, and other others of advertising as did tobacco opponents.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Mail

TV adverts for junk food to be BANNED before 9pm and online promotions will be scrapped from 2023 as part of 'nannying' childhood obesity crackdown, No10 confirms

Junk food giants will be banned from advertising online and before 9pm on TV by 2023, the Department of Health and Social Care announced today. Health bosses claimed the controversial move, described as 'nannying' by some Tory MPs and industry bosses, could shave 7billion calories from children's diets each year.
Lewiston, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Hold the junk food, please

For the many Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents who enjoy feeding the community’s abundant flocks of ducks and geese, Jen Bruns of Idaho Fish and Game in Lewiston has this suggestion for their next excursion: Consider taking photographs with a camera, sketching pictures in a notepad or writing observations in a journal instead of bringing a loaf of white bread.