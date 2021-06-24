Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Tudor Gives Black Bay Fifty-Eight Watch a Bold Bronze Upgrade

By Beau Hayhoe
Maxim
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it’s a watch with stylish heritage and rugged appeal that you want, Tudor is still the way to go. In fact, there’s one Tudor model that rises above the rest, and that’d be the Black Bay Fifty-Eight, which today gets an update in the form of the Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight Bronze.

www.maxim.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tudor Watches#The Watch#Bronze
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestyletimeandtidewatches.com

MICRO MONDAYS: Bold field watches for under $500 in the MAS Watches Arcticus range

What’s in a name? Quite a lot in this case. MAS Watches was started in 2019 by Australian Matthew Francis, a watch enthusiast who shares his love of watches with his young son, Tate. His brand’s name is a direct nod to this family background – MAS stands for Matthew and Son. Fortunately, this cute back story is backed up with MAS’ fresh and budget-friendly range of wristwear. The brand’s debut was the colourfully bold and pebble-round 200m diver, Irukandji, and MAS are now demonstrating their continued evolution with their new Arcticus field watch .
Retailwatchesbysjx.com

Living With: Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Panda”

Tudor was founded in 1946 expressly to offer good value, specifically, its founder Hans Wilsdorf (who’s better known to establish Rolex) wanted Tudor watches to offer the trademark dependability of its bigger brother, but at a more accessible price. Seventy-five years later that remains true, with watches like the Black Bay 58 being amongst the best dive watches in its price segment.
Appareltimeandtidewatches.com

INTRODUCING: The Swatch Big Bold Bioceramic is an eco-friendly summer watch

I do love the idea of a ceramic watch in bold colours like the flashy drama of Hublot or Rado’s latest twist on the Captain Cook. But I’m still waiting for the first budget version of this cool material to try on for size. The new Swatch Big Bold Bioceramic series might present the Swiss answer that some of us have been looking for with the added bonus of an environmental twist.
ApparelFratello Watches

Five Iconic Dive Watches That Deserve The Respect They Get — Blancpain, Rolex, Tudor, And More…

It’s a crying shame that dive watches were replaced by dive computers way back when. What could dive watches have become had we relied on them solely for measuring depth and timing how fast our body absorbs gasses before we simply run out of air and have to make an emergency ascent? Let’s not go there. There’s some technology that we should be thankful for and computerized diving equipment is one of them. Luckily though, dive watches are still just as stylish and collectible today as they were before dive computers even came onto the scene and attempted to deliver a near-death blow to these wristwatches altogether.
ApparelMaxim

Hamilton Upgrades Khaki Field Mechanical Watch With Bronze Case

Hamilton continues to showcase a mastery of crafting classic field watches with the new Khaki Field Mechanical Bronze. As the name suggests, the watch's 38mm case is made of the same material that used to make military medals. Though the specific marine-grade bronze chosen boasts anti-corrosive properties, this specific metal alloy will develop a uniquely textured patina over time due to oxidation over years of wear.
Lifestyletheawesomer.com

Swatch x NASA Big Bold Watches

The Swatch Space Collection features watches inspired by America’s space program. Launch comes in flight suit orange while Extravehicular is a patriotic white with red and blue accents. Both have a bioceramic case, a silicone strap, and a large multifunction dial. We also like the simpler blue and white Jumpsuit.
Beauty & Fashionpapernewsnetwork.com

Tudor Black Bay Ceramic Is the Best-in-Class

Words matter, as evidenced on the dial of the very succinctly named Tudor Black Bay Ceramic. We are of course referring to the Master Chronometre text at 6 o’clock. You might recall these words in relation to one competitor in particular, especially when you consider that only watches that have been tested, by, and met the standards of, the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS) can be addressed as Master Chronometres. This is one instance of words on a dial that even Edouard Meylan of H. Moser & Cie might applaud – it might even be the most audacious in recent memory. Also significant is the price, S$6,510, which is the best-in-class for this level of Swiss watchmaking. For this pricetag, you also get a fabric strap in the mix.
LifestyleFinancial Times

The eight most desirable diver’s watches

There’s something delightfully child-like about a diver’s watch. It’s all about the simplicity of use (chunky hands and loud and clear hour markers, buttons you can’t miss) and the Tonka-toy like unbreakability. It says, time to play – and play as hard as you like. You may never plunge down...
Beauty & Fashionwolfandbadger.com

Black Minimal Classic Style Watch

Inspired by principles of Bauhaus and Scandinavian workmanship and style, this is our matt, black, refined, and minimal styled watch. Individually assembled to maintain the quality of the finished piece. Designed with experience + care. Omitting any kind of branding on the dial. Made to last. This modern, clean, understated...
Shoppingtechbargains.com

Bosceos Black Rustic/Vintage Bronze Industrial Wall Sconces (2-Pack) $24.99

Amazon has the Bosceos Black Rustic/Vintage Bronze Industrial Wall Sconces (2-Pack) for a low $24.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "HGAIKW26" (Exp soon). Save 50% off with this deal. These wall-mounted light fixtures feature a black metal finish and a transparent glass lampshade for an industrial/rustic design. This set includes...
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

Toms’ Iconic Alpargata Silhouette Just Got a Bold, New Upgrade

For the first time, Toms has created a modern take on its iconic best-seller, the Alpargata. Called the Mallow, the slip-on shoe adopts the Alpargata‘s signature canvas upper and sets it atop a new supersized platform sole. Made from lightweight rubber and EVA with a special grip pattern underfoot, the outsole is designed to make the classic silhouette more comfortable, durable and stylish than ever before.
Lifestyleacquiremag.com

Hamilton's famed Field Watch now comes in bronze

Hamilton's classic Field Watch doesn't need a lot of help in the styling department but there's just something about bronze that makes everything better. The military staple has been updated with a new bronze version in 38mm that uses a special type of alloy that is both ultra-resistant and anti-corrosive so you can obtain the patina without the case suffering from bronze disease. Powering the watch is Hamilton's manually-wound H-50 movement, which hides behind a titanium caseback and has a power reserve of 80 hours.
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

Daniel Moon Gives Two Iconic Reebok Shoes Bold New Looks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Reebok has teamed up with a popular L.A.-based hair colorist for its latest sneaker collaboration. Today, the sportswear powerhouse dropped new Reebok Classic Leather Legacy and Club C styles...
ElectronicsPhandroid

TCL brings some impressive upgrades to the MOVETIME Family Watch 2

You may be surprised to learn that while the adults are impatiently awaiting the arrival of the new Wear OS, we’re starting to see more kid-friendly smartwatches. Along with the Alcatel announcements, TCL is announcing a brand-new smartwatch called the MOVETIME Family Watch 2. As you’d expect, this is a...
Beauty & Fashionvelillum.com

Boldness and Elegance: 7 Best Luxury Watches in 2021

It is one thing to own precious jewelry, a house that you have dreamed of ever since, and a reliable car that has been your companion during your hustles and travels. However, owning a luxury watch is another thing. Once someone sees you wearing a luxury watch, they begin to see you with high regard. They begin seeing you not only as a successful person but also as someone important in their career. A rich person can buy anything in the world, but someone successful and career-driven invests in a luxury watch as a symbol of their milestone and of how precious they have to spend their time. If you think the same as them, this article is for you. We will give you a walk about the best luxury brands today!
Apparelbidsquare.com

Men's Tudor Advisor Wrist Watch

Tudor Advisor wrist watch. Origin/Country: Swiss. Case material: stainless steel. Band material: stainless steel. Caseback: screwback case. CONDITION: Working. We do not accept credit card payment for JEWELRY, CARPETS, COINS, SILVER. Copy and paste the link for high-res images. https://www.dropbox.com/s/vhv8u42myxp417l/1019072_1.jpg?dl=0.