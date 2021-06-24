Tudor Gives Black Bay Fifty-Eight Watch a Bold Bronze Upgrade

Words matter, as evidenced on the dial of the very succinctly named Tudor Black Bay Ceramic. We are of course referring to the Master Chronometre text at 6 o’clock. You might recall these words in relation to one competitor in particular, especially when you consider that only watches that have been tested, by, and met the standards of, the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS) can be addressed as Master Chronometres. This is one instance of words on a dial that even Edouard Meylan of H. Moser & Cie might applaud – it might even be the most audacious in recent memory. Also significant is the price, S$6,510, which is the best-in-class for this level of Swiss watchmaking. For this pricetag, you also get a fabric strap in the mix.