A voter without a party

Campaign signs in along McCarran Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Reno. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) There are those of us who will always vote no matter what. Sometimes, it’s because we are so passionate about our candidate, party, or cause. Increasingly, though, for many of us, it’s to prevent the worse (the much, much, much, much worse) of two evils from taking over our lives. I’ve been a Democrat my entire voting life. I don’t have some grand coming-of-age story about how I discovered my political affiliations or how I came to believe in one party over the other. My views simply matched more closely with the liberal side of our political coin toss so I voted that way. Not much more thought went into it, really.