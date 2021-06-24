Cancel
Britney Spears’ Explosive Court Hearing Generated 1M Tweets

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday (June 23), the pop star appeared before a Los Angeles judge overseeing her 13-year-long conservatorship, and in doing so delivering a speech that was both fiery and shocking. It would seem, the whole world was watching on. More than 1 million tweets about Britney Spears were shared on...

Posted by
Fox News

Wendy Williams under fire for saying 'death to' Britney Spears' parents after singer's court testimony

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.
Posted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Lives in an RV After Selling Family Home Amid Fight for Conservatorship: Report

Home sweet home. Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has a new living situation in Kentwood, Louisiana — and it involves an RV. The 39-year-old Grammy winner’s controversial conservatorship was examined in a New York Times report on Tuesday, June 22, which revealed what Britney’s 68-year-old father is up to ahead of her upcoming court appearance. According to the outlet, Jamie, who is in charge of the “Stronger” singer’s financial estate along with co-conservator Bessemer Trust, has been in Kentwood, where Britney was raised. He hosts crawfish boils, visits the VFW bar and keeps to himself.
Posted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
Posted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Popculture

Kevin Federline Seems to Change Tune on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a 23-minute testimony about her experiences in the 13-year conservatorship that she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears. In her speech, Spears detailed the years of abuse, including forced rehab stays, being overmedicated on lithium against her fill, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Her testimony is certainly making an impact, so much so that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, seems to be changing his tune about the conservatorship.
baltimoregaylife.com

Britney Spears’ girlfriend motivates her to file a lawsuit show

Sam Asgari, a friend of Britney Spears, has been working for weeks to prepare her fully “prepared” for the lawsuit in which she will speak on Wednesday. The singer speaks in court about the guardianship of her father Jamie, who has been in control of her financial and personal decisions since her mental breakdown in 2008. These reports. Sixth page.
Posted by
StyleCaster

Jamie Lynn’s ‘Zoey 101’ Cast Speaks Out on Britney’s Court Hearing After She Said She Wants to ‘Sue’ Her ‘Family’

Taking a stand. Jamie Lynn Spears’ Zoey 101 co-stars supported Britney Spears on social media following her revelatory speech in court on Wednesday, June 23, during which the pop princess alleged she wants to “sue” her “family” over their actions throughout her 13-year conservatorship. While Britney’s sister has yet to...
Posted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
Posted by
CrimeOnline

Britney Spears to appear remotely at conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears will not appear in person at the next court date in the battle over her conservatorship — in fact, no one will. The Los Angeles County Superior Court confirmed Monday that “all parties, including Ms. Spears, are scheduled to appear remotely” for the June 23 hearing. “Limited seating...