CBD Pairings Are the New Food Pairings—This Is the One for You, Based on Your Wellness Goals

By Well+Good Editors
 4 days ago
Food pairings—whether that’s thoughtfully matching a wine to your dinner or your dinner to an appetizer—are the hallmark of elevated dining. Not only are you focusing on the deliciousness of a dish, but now you’re thinking about how the flavors of one food or drink complement another? Talk about next level.

In the same way, pairing CBD with other health-boosting ingredients like nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) or turmeric (more on both of these later) is the newest, next-level way to enjoy the benefits of CBD.

Unlike their gastronomical cousin, CBD pairings don’t require you to roll up your sleeves and grab an apron. Instead, you can find these benefit-packed pairings in Vitaldiol supplements. Plant-based and science-backed, the supplements each pair CBD with another ingredient for maximum benefit. Keep scrolling to find the one for you.

Keep reading to find the CBD pairing for you, based on your wellness goals.

If your wellness goal is to sleep: CBD + Melatonin

If your sleep game has been off, you may have considered trying melatonin, and for good reason, says Iannacchino.

“Melatonin is a hormone that signals to your body when it’s time to wake up and when it’s time to get some sleep based on lightness and darkness in the mornings and at night,” she says. “For individuals who don’t make enough melatonin or have difficulty falling asleep, taking melatonin can help ease the body into a more rest and relaxation state to fall asleep.”

The Vitaldiol Rest Capsules combine CBD Isolate with melatonin for a double-whammy sleep supporter that’s simple, yet effective. In addition to melatonin’s sleep-boosting benefits, CBD promotes feelings of calm. The result may help you both fall asleep and stay asleep. And isn’t that the dream?

If your wellness goal is to find relief: CBD + Turmeric

If your fitness routine has your body in major need of a post-workout relaxation sesh (or two), an ingredient you might already be cooking with is about to become your new recovery BFF. “Turmeric is powerfully anti-inflammatory,” Iannacchino says. “It helps to reduce free radicals, which are chemically active molecules that cause damage to the body’s cells.”

Together with wellness-boosting CBD in the Vitaldiol Relief Capsules, the duo can minimize inflammation, along with aches and pains. To increase curcumin’s (the main anti-inflammatory property in turmeric) bioavailability, try taking the supplement alongside a healthy fat.

If your wellness goal is everything all at once: CBD + Olive Oil

For anyone who can’t just choose one wellness goal and wants to focus on improving their overall wellness, meet Vitaldiol Essential Tincture, which combines high quality CBD with extra virgin olive oil.

“Extra virgin olive oil helps to reduce overall inflammation in the body due to its potent antioxidant properties,” says Iannacchino. “It also helps to maintain or increase HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol) and reduce LDL cholesterol.”

Combined with broad spectrum CBD, the tincture is perfect for an everyday wellness booster. Take one dropper full under your tongue each day for max results. Wellness goals, achieved.

If your wellness goal is to focus: CBD + NMN

While you might consider the previous pairings commonplace in the CBD sphere, this combo is definitely unique: CBD and NMN in Vitaldiol’s Recover Capsules, which are formulated to support everyday focus.

But before we get to CBD and NMN, we’ve got to talk vitamin B3: “Vitamin B3, also known as niacin, works in the body as a coenzyme, which is a compound that is necessary for the functioning of an enzyme,” says registered dietitian Michelle Iannacchino, MS, RDN. “For reference, there are more than 400 enzymes dependent on niacin for numerous different reactions.”

Niacin helps convert nutrients into energy, build and repair DNA, boost brain function, and keep skin healthy—aka, all extremely important. What does that have to do with NMN? Well, NMN is a coenzyme of niacin: So NMN helps niacin, which helps the hundreds of other enzymes.

To kickstart that beneficial chain reaction, Vitaldiol Recover Capsules pair CBD with NMN to support focus (thanks to niacin’s increased brain function cred), among many other potential benefits, such as increased metabolism, and improved muscular and skeletal health.

Another unique potential benefit of NMN? In a 2017 study performed by Harvard Medical School scientists, NMN was shown to mitigate age-related DNA damage in mice, and another study showed NMN actually reversed muscle aging in mice. While more research is needed to determine whether NMN will have that same effect on humans, there’s no doubt it has major wellness potential.

Photo: Vitaldiol

