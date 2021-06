First turning project! Used a drawknife, then the double spring pole lathe to turn a piece of firewood into a mallet. It’s very soft, probably old man pine, so it won’t withstand much hitting (OK for kids!), but the kids made it and they are proud!! They took turns turning it and while I don’t have much turning experience, I have watched a couple of youtube videos (such as Ben Orford's Guide to Green Woodworking, so I could guide tthem.