Cowley County, KS

Cowley County receives ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown’ signs from the NWS

By Press Release Cowley County Emergency Management
 5 days ago

Cowley County was awarded two sets of “Turn Around Don’t Drown” signs by the National Weather Service to be placed along roads especially prone to flooding. Turn Around Don’t Drown® is a campaign used by the NWS meant to warn drivers of roads that are covered in water and too dangerous to drive through. More deaths occur each year due to flooding than any other thunderstorm-related hazard and more than half of those are caused by vehicles being driven onto flooded roadways.

