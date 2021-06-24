Cancel
F9 The Fast Saga

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.

www.riverfronttimes.com
Moviesfox4now.com

Vin Diesel Revealed When The ‘Fast And Furious’ Franchise Will End

In 2009, Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker starred in a major motion picture about undercover police officers, automobile heists and illegal street racing in souped-up cars. Now, a dozen years and as many movies later (if you count short films and spin-offs), the end of the “Fast and Furious” franchise is drawing near.
MoviesCollider

Tyrese Gibson on How His Character Always Says What the Audience is Thinking in 'F9'

With director Justin Lin’s F9 now playing around the world, I recently spoke to Tyrese Gibson about making the sequel. During the fun interview, Gibson revealed what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of F9, what he knows about Fast 10 and Fast 11, how his character has always said and addressed what the audience is thinking, and more.
MotorsportsDen of Geek

How F9 Fixes Dom Toretto’s Origin Story

This article contains F9 spoilers. After nine Fast and Furious movies—10 if you count Hobbs and Shaw—you would think the personalities and backstories of the core cast are pretty firmly set in stone. After all, we’re constantly reminded this is a family, and you always hope you know those closest to you. But even the closest knit of families can have long buried secrets, and as it turns out in F9, they’re of the darkest variety too when it comes to Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto.
MoviesThrillist

Who Plays Young Vin Diesel and John Cena in the 'F9' Flashbacks?

No digital de-aging going on here in fleshing out the brothers' rivalry. The speed-obsessed Fast and Furious franchise, which now includes 10 movies with the recent release of the long-delayed F9, has always glorified NOS-guzzling cars, purring engines, and physics-defying acts of vehicular destruction. As Vin Diesel's gearhead-turned-super-spy Dominic Toretto says in the first film, "I live my life a quarter mile at a time." But F9, in between its ridiculous stunts and its wild character resurrections, also spends a lot of time looking in the rearview mirror.
MoviesPopculture

'Fast and Furious 9': How the 'F9' Saga Paid Tribute to Paul Walker

The Fast and Furious franchise continues to pay tribute to the late Paul Walker after the star's tragic death in 2013. In F9, being released Friday, Walker's character, Brian O’Conner, is still alive, having retired from his high-speed life and enjoying life with Mia (Jordana Brewster). When Mia returns to the Fast family to take on more adventure, Brian stays behind to take care of their son.
MoviesInter Press Service

Moviesworldofreel.com

Vin Diesel Confirms Fast and Furious 10 and 11 to Begin Filming Next January

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel is claiming that the final two installments of the franchise will start filming next year. Why wouldn’t they add two more movies to this neverending muckraker of a franchise — the ninth installment just opened with a pandemic-era record $70 million at the weekend box-office.
Celebritiesheroichollywood.com

Vin Diesel Addresses The ‘Fast And Furious’ Feud With Dwayne Johnson

Vin Diesel has finally addressed his feud with his Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson that came to light during the production of Fate of the Furious. Dwayne Johnson made his first appearance in the Fast and Furious franchise in the 2011 film, Fast Five as Lucas Hobbs. Originally an antagonist, Dwayne Johnson’s character would eventually ally himself with Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto to take down various terrorists. The two would work together in four of the franchise’s films but behind the scenes, things did not run smoothly.
CarsEW.com

F9 review: The Fast saga almost gets back on track

"How in the hell are you not dead?" asks Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges). It's very early in F9, and several fast things have already happened furiously. Mournful motorlord Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his amazing automobile acrobats are hunting spyplane wreckage in some Central American jungle. "We do not want to cross paths with the military here," explains hacker Ramsay (Nathalie Emmanuel), before two separate militaries arrive. Everyone drives a vehicle that expresses their inner being. Roman (Tyrese Gibson) rides a jeep so armored its tires do a harmless bunny-hop when landmines explode underneath. The car's too big, like Roman's ego. It almost crushes him: Irony.
Moviesbrieftake.com

Win advance screening passes to see F9: THE FAST SAGA!

Montreal: Enter for your chance to see #F9: THE FAST SAGA before it comes out in theatres!. Screening Information: The advance screening will take place on Tuesday, June 22, 7PM at Cinéma Cineplex Forum. Fill out this Brief form to enter:. Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this...
Carstheyoungfolks.com

‘F9: The Fast Saga’ review: Team Toretto rides again in this spotty sequel

It really is amazing that we’ve accepted the Fast & Furious franchise going this far for this long. We’re 20 years into the adventures of Dominic Toretto and his band of beefy car boosters, though stealing or racing cars have not been the focus of this franchise for the last five entries. In the 10 years since the franchise-reset Fast Five turned the Toretto gang into international bandits, the world has wholeheartedly accepted these engine-revving rogues evading tanks, driving out of airplanes, hopping between skyscrapers, and blowing-up nuclear submarines. Of course all of these things were executed in the most nonsensical ways possible, but audiences were so impressed with the sheer audacity of it all that they let it slide. The franchise has been so brazen with its stunts, story beats, and timeline retconning that it’s almost respectable. And just when you think the whole machine finally runs out of gas, there’s seemingly always one more gear shift it can pull out of its ass. Enter F9: The Fast Saga.
MoviesTODAY.com

Vin Diesel talks about ‘F9,’ the latest chapter in ‘Fast & Furious’ saga

Time's running out! Here are the best deals from day 2 of Prime Day. It’s almost time to buckle up for the U.S. opening of “F9,” the ninth installment of the blockbuster “Fast & Furious” franchise. At the Fast & Furious Experience at Universal Studios Hollywood, star Vin Diesel talks to Natalie Morales about the film.
Moviesfilmdaily.co

Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of ‘F9: The Fast Saga’!

We’re happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend tomorrow’s free advance screening of F9: The Fast Saga! The ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise reunites Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, and more, along with Charlize Theron and John Cena! Justin Lin returns as director, having taken the helm for the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth chapters.