And then there were three (for now). Rivals’ Adam Gorney has identified the current top three choices for five-star quarterback Arch Manning. “If I had to take a shot right now and say where Arch Manning ends up I would pick Clemson first, Alabama second and then Texas third. But that could definitely change over the course of the next two recruiting cycles and there’s no question the Longhorns rolled out the red carpet for Manning this past weekend and his trip and workout went well.”