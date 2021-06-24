Reflections
• Topeka, Kans., June 24 — The public utilities commission of Kansas, in a drastic decision handed down today, characterized certain testimony presented to it by the Southwestern Bell Telephone company as “moral perjury” and a “bold attempt to deceive the public,” in denying the company’s petition to raise telephone rates in six Kansas towns — Hutchinson, Lyons, El Dorado, Atchison, Winfield and Arkansas City. … The rates allowed by the Utilities commission … Business — Arkansas City — Approved rate $3.50 … Proposed rate $4.50 … Residence — Arkansas City — Approved rate $2.00 … Proposed rate $2.50.www.ctnewsonline.com