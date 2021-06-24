Edna Louise Rascoe

Edna Louise Thomas Rascoe, 89, of Hertford, and formerly of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton. Mrs. Rascoe was born in Norfolk, VA on July 14, 1931, and was the daughter of the late John Stanley Thomas, Sr. and Geneva Louise Godwin Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy G. Rascoe, Sr.; sons, Gary Keith Rascoe, Michael Thomas Rascoe,; special daughter, Rhonda Fleetwood; a sister, Patricia McNeal; and by a brother, John Stanley Thomas, Jr. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend, she retired from The Southland Corp (7-Eleven), an occupation she really loved. Surviving is her children, Vernon Rascoe of Chesapeake, VA, Gene Standridge of Toccoa, GA, Billy G. Rascoe, Jr. of Chesapeake; and Jameshomer Rascoe, Sr. of Hertford; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Per her wishes, a private graveside service will be held in Rosewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Virginia Beach, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the American Cancer Society. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.