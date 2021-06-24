Cancel
Franklin County, WA

Kennewick Woman Killed in Franklin County Roll-Over Crash

By Patti Banner
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 4 days ago
A Kennewick woman died after crashing her GMC Envoy Tuesday afternoon on Columbia River Road. Just after 2 pm, a citizen notified Pasco Police of a gray GMC Envoy driving erratically in North Pasco. According to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office:. At 2:19 pm a one-vehicle...

98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

