Hertford, NC

George Franklin South, III

Daily Advance
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Franklin South, III, 80, of Hertford, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Elizabeth City. Mr. South was born in Portsmouth, VA on June 7, 1941, and was the son of the late George Franklin South, Jr. and Alice Elizabeth Shannon South. A graduate of East Carolina College and a diehard Pirates fan, he retired as a salesman mainly focused in the construction industry. An active member of the Durant's Neck Ruritan Club, he had served as past president and in many other capacities through the years. Among his many enjoyments in life included his love of helping others and especially assisting his friends in various building projects. Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Barbara Malhoit South; his son, Gregory F. South (wife, Beth); two grandsons, Forrest and Noah South, all of Courtland, VA; his sister, Arlene Bolz (husband, Gunner) of San Diego, CA; a sister-in-law, Lori Malhoit; and a nephew, Alex Kalbfleisch, both of Palatka, FL. A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in New Hope United Methodist Church, and will be conducted by the Rev. Carroll Bundy. Friends may join the family in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to New Hope U.M.C., 2098 New Hope Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

