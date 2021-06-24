Cancel
Visual Art

Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.

 5 days ago

An exhibition entitled “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away” is running through January 2022 at Union Station in Kansas City. As you descend the escalator to the entrance, there is a yellow vase with flowers in front of a wall sized picture of a gate with the words “Arbeit Macht Frei” (Work will Set You Free) in iron across the top. Just beyond the gate are buildings and a few trees. You might think you were entering into a quiet, peaceful village somewhere in the country. It’s impossible to imagine what the victims thought as they entered.

