Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/24/21

Newsday | Laura Albanese: Zack Britton had strong words about MLB’s rollout of foreign substance protocols. The left-hander believes the whole scenario is just bad optics for the game, arguing “We’re talking about that, we’re not talking about Wander Franco’s debut, we’re not talking about how well Gerrit [Cole] threw and how well Max Scherzer threw, and all this other stuff around the game”. To me, this is one of the stronger points a player has made regarding the sticky stuff crackdown. It seems pretty clear that having the leading story every night being related to rules discussions, rather than amazing athletes doing amazing things, is less than optimal for baseball.