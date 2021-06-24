Cancel
NFL

The Splash Zone 6/24/21: Tua Tagovailoa’s Aggressive Mindset

By Kdog92
The Phinsider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing Tua Tagovailoa did well as a rookie was taking care of the football. He didn’t make many aggressive throws and didn’t throw costly interceptions. But on the first day of the Dolphins mandatory minicamp, we saw Tua throw 5 picks in a monsoon. Before that practice however, Brian Flores explained to his players he wanted to see them be aggressive and to test their limits. Tua did just that, but it’s not time to hit the panic button after a few days of practice.

NFLlatestnewspost.com

Dolphins legend Dan Marino explains why he’s ‘really excited’ about Tua Tagovailoa’s future in Miami

It’s been 22 years since Dan Marino retired from football and in that time, the Miami Dolphins still haven’t found anyone to replace their former star quarterback. Since Marino’s retirement, the Dolphins have churned through a total of 22 quarterbacks and after spending nearly two decades looking for someone to replace him, the team is hoping that they’ve finally found the answer in Tua Tagovailoa.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dan Marino Reacts To What He’s Seen From Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa had an up-and-down rookie season in Miami, but expectations are high for the second-year Dolphins quarterback. Legendary NFL quarterback Dan Marino is a fan of what he’s seen from Tagovailoa so far. He believes the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has what it takes to lead the Dolphins deep into the postseason.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins fans, it is time to forget about Ryan Fitzpatrick

Miami Dolphins fans still oooh and aah over the mention of Ryan Fitzpatrick but it’s time to face reality, he wasn’t great but he was good for what we needed. Ryan Fitzpatrick was a perfect bridge quarterback. A veteran who has been around the NFL since 2005, knows what it takes to prepare for a game, and still plays with a schoolyard mentality. But if we are really going to look at Ryan Fitzpatrick, we have to realize that he is what his career says he is. A 17-year journeyman QB.
NFLTuscaloosa News

What to make of Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle as Miami Dolphins break minicamp

DAVIE — It’s time to close the books not only on OTAs and minicamp, but the Davie dateline on this story. They say there is no offseason in the NFL — not anymore — but we have officially entered the dead period on the calendar for the Dolphins players and staff to recharge before training camp opens in late July.
NFLPosted by
92.9 WTUG

Tua Tagovailoa Struggles in Opening Day of Minicamp

The Miami Dolphins opened its first day of mandatory minicamp today and former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa reportedly struggled protecting the football. According to Palm Beach Post Reporter Joe Schad and ESPN reporter Cameron Wolfe, Tagovailoa threw five interceptions in a Miami rainstorm to open up the 2021 season. The...
NFLallfans.co

Tua Tagovailoa’s Disaster Day at Dolphins Camp Emphasizes Microscope He’s Under

Tua Tagovailoa is really struggling at the first day of mini-camp today and the news is making the rounds on Twitter. The Miami Dolphins quarterback has thrown five interceptions this afternoon and his performance is getting raked over the coals. This is the latest example of just how scrutinized the second-year quarterback will be this year.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Will Tua Tagovailoa be a QB1 for fantasy football in 2021?

The Miami Dolphins made it a priority to surround Tua Tagovailoa with talent, but can he become a QB1 for fantasy football in 2021?. The Miami Dolphins have been looking for their heir apparent to Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino since he retired after the 1999 NFL season. Miami’s front office and coaching staff believe they have something special with former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. His exploits for the Crimson Tide are legendary, but will Tua’s success transfer to the NFL, and ultimately, fantasy football?
NFLNBC Sports

Brian Flores: I want Tua Tagovailoa to continue being aggressive in practice

Tua Tagovailoa had a bad practice on Tuesday, throwing five interceptions in a session notable for its wet and rainy conditions. Tagovailoa said the picks were a byproduct of him trying to be aggressive. Wednesday morning, head coach Brian Flores said he’s encouraging the quarterback to keep that mindset. “I...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Tua Tagovailoa dials up Jakeem Grant deep at minicamp

Today marks the last day of the Miami Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp, their final primer for the start of training camp at the end of July as the team gets ready to embark on a grueling set of preparations for the 2021 NFL season. Training camp and practices is never easy, but the South Florida heat provides a little extra kick — the Dolphins will be hot next month for camp.
NFLThe Phinsider

The Splash Zone 6/16/21: Notes From Day 1 Of Dolphins Mandatory Minicamp

The Dolphins had their first practice of mandatory minicamp yesterday in a monsoon, which resulted in some sloppy offensive play. Tua Tagovailoa reportedly threw 5 interceptions but stated that the practice was all about being aggressive with the football. I guess it’s all doom and gloom now as no quarterback should ever throw 5 picks in practice. Listen, there’s no need to hit the panic button after one day of practice. When Tua throws 5 picks in a real game, then it’s time to start worrying.
NFLThe Big Lead

Tua Tagovailoa Has An Important New Admirer

Miami Dolphins second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is getting a lot of praise this month after getting a lot of trade-rumor articles written about him before the draft. But while approval from his receivers over improved throwing technique is expected (what the hell else are they going to say?), getting compliments from the greatest quarterback in franchise history feels a little more noteworthy.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Tua Tagovailoa Looking for a Bounce Back Sophomore Season

The offseason is all about building and progress for the upcoming 2021 NFL season. For the Miami Dolphins and second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, they need to continue to trust the process. After a noticeable disappointing practice that had Tagovailoa throwing five interceptions in a rainy practice setting, NFL casuals and troll media analysts at the level wanted to bash him for being overrated or a bust. Most were saying this not even a year after his serious hip surgery and when he took over Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback.