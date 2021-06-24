The Splash Zone 6/24/21: Tua Tagovailoa’s Aggressive Mindset
One thing Tua Tagovailoa did well as a rookie was taking care of the football. He didn't make many aggressive throws and didn't throw costly interceptions. But on the first day of the Dolphins mandatory minicamp, we saw Tua throw 5 picks in a monsoon. Before that practice however, Brian Flores explained to his players he wanted to see them be aggressive and to test their limits. Tua did just that, but it's not time to hit the panic button after a few days of practice.