The Splash Zone 6/24/21: Tua Tagovailoa’s Aggressive Mindset

Miami Dolphins fans still oooh and aah over the mention of Ryan Fitzpatrick but it’s time to face reality, he wasn’t great but he was good for what we needed. Ryan Fitzpatrick was a perfect bridge quarterback. A veteran who has been around the NFL since 2005, knows what it takes to prepare for a game, and still plays with a schoolyard mentality. But if we are really going to look at Ryan Fitzpatrick, we have to realize that he is what his career says he is. A 17-year journeyman QB.