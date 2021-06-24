45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares surged 44.8% to close at $6.50 on Wednesday after the company reported topline Phase 2 bone mineral density data for EB613.

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA) gained 31.3% to settle at $19.70 after the company priced its IPO at $15 per share.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) jumped 30.4% to close at $5.32. Hearing Brookline Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $26 price target.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) gained 24.6% to settle at $7.44. Orphazyme announced Goldman Sachs aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments in the company increased to 5.8% as of June 16, 2021 and was reduced to less than 5% as of June 17, 2021.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares gained 22% to close at $20.09.

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) climbed 20.6 % to settle at $15.90. Loop Industries announced plans to form a strategic partnership with SK global chemical Co. Ltd to bring sustainable and circular plastics to the Asian market.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) gained 18.5% to close at $3.58.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) rose 18.5% to close at $5.38.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) surged 18.1% to settle at $1.24 after it was disclosed company director Robert Pons bought 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.06 per share.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) rose 18% to close at $8.67.

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) gained 17.5% to settle at $7.00 after the company reported a 35% year-over-year increase in Q4 sales and a 21% increase in bookings.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) surged 17% to close at $4.54 after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform and announced a $6 price target.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) surged 16.2% to close at $2.44.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) gained 16% to close at $30.02. AstraZeneca and HUTCHMED's Orpathys (savolitinib) has been granted conditional approval in China to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) gained 15.5% to close at $16.88.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) climbed 15% to close at $2.69.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) jumped 15% to close at $19.47.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) gained 14.4% to close at $7.00.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) surged 13.3% to close at $13.42. SELLAS Life Sciences will join Russell Microcap Index, effective Jun. 28.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) rose 13.2% to close at $2.48.

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) jumped 12.3% to close at $4.76.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 10.6% to close at $26.62.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 10.5% to close at $3.15. Ideanomics recently acquired premium zero-emission electric tractor manufacturer and distributor Solectrac Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) gained 10.4% to close at $0.5964 after jumping 10% on Tuesday. The company reported a narrower FY21 loss.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: TENX) rose 9.5% to close at $2.08 after Stuart Rich disclosed a 16.84% active stake In the company.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) gained 8.9% to close at $5.39. The OLB Group announced a new NFT solutions platform to help companies.

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) rose 7.9% to close at $29.00.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 4.8% to close at $2.41 after the company reported collaboration agreement with FHI Clinical to conduct a Phase 2 Clinical Trial for treating hospitalized severe COVID-19 Patients with intranasal foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose 4.1% to settle at $41.61 after Reuters reported that the company received approval to list on Hong Kong Exchange.

