Following the viral success of their recent film Wasteminster for Greenpeace (7.5 Million views in the first 2 weeks of release), which flooded Downing Street and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with UK’s daily export of plastic waste, Studio Birthplace releases the pilot film Humanity’s Impact. Did you know that globally, we produce about 1 million plastic bottles per minute? What does that number even look like? This is what you’re about to find out in Humanity’s Impact. With the project, the filmmakers continue to make invisible stories visible, so we can better understand the overwhelming impact we humans have on our planet.