How digitizing global supply chains will advance the circular economy

For all of the wrong reasons, global trade and supply chain logistics have been front of mind this year. When consumers get what they want, when they want it, they typically don’t ask too many questions about what goes on behind the scenes, such as who made the product, where it came from or how it got to them. But when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted business-as-usual, it revealed numerous cracks in our opaque, global supply chain. These fissures were most painfully experienced in the shortages of personal protective equipment and other lifesaving healthcare equipment during the pandemic.