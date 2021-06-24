Cancel
Better cars now, better stories then

heraldmailmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey don’t build cars the way they used to. If you say that today, it’s a good thing, but if you had said it in 1980 — and many did — it was not intended as a positive commentary. Yet in 2021, I am detecting a strange but somehow understandable...

www.heraldmailmedia.com
CarsJalopnik

The Ford Mustang SVO Had A Hilarious But Possibly Illegal Speedometer

This is a story of two powerful forces in conflict. The first force was the 1984 to 1986 Ford Mustang SVO, a limited-volume, high-tech, Fox-body high-performance Mustang variant. The other force was the National Maximum Speed Law, part of the 1974 National Highway Energy Conservation Act that mandated the infamous 55 mph speed limit and, relevant to us right now, a maximum indicated speedometer speed of 85 mph. When these two powerful entities clashed, the result was one of the only speedometers to have what’s basically an inside joke. The problem is that it may have been technically illegal.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

So, I Bought a 1994 Dodge Caravan With a Manual Transmission

As the hand struck who-knows o'clock, the online car shopping vortex sucked me in once again. For months I'd been on the hunt, motivated by whimsy as much as need. Instinctually I punched in my search parameters. Image? Has. Color? Green. Transmission? Manual. Price? A Camaro's convertible top costs more.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Cheapest Luxury Cars Actually Worth Buying According to Car and Driver

Luxury cars are a segment known for higher prices. With cushier interior trim materials and premium features, a luxury car is generally considered to be more abundant in the way of creature comforts. In fact, for buyers that want a luxury vehicle but who aren’t trying to spend a six-figure sum, these are the cheapest luxury cars that are still worth buying according to Car and Driver.
Carsdrivetribe.com

Comment a 5-car garage, but under a condition

Let's play that game again-Comment your 5-car garage!!. Only this time, all of the 5 cars must have doors that open differently i.e each car under 5 different type of door openings. Anyways, to help you sort out the confusion, lemme do mine!!. 1. For NORMAL DOORS-Imma have a LFA...
CarsTop Speed

8 Cars You Might Not Realize We’re Based On the Dodge Viper

It’s common practice for small boutique manufacturers to base their products on other carmaker’s platforms. Most times, it’s only the engines that are borrowed, but there are more than a few cases where chassis and even whole vehicles are being used as a basis for a new car. In the high-performance segment, the Corvette is the most popular choice on which other cars are based. However, the Viper platform is equally, if not more, capable and there are more than a few cars based on it.
Buying Carskoamnewsnow.com

Best Used Cars Under $15,000 For 2021

It’s possible to stroll down to a dealer today and drive home in a brand new base-model Chevrolet Spark for less than $15,000. It’s cheap and cheerful, and comes in cool colors like “Passion Fruit,” but it’s also a tiny machine with crank windows and no active safety features. But for the same amount of cash can also buy you a vast array of used cars that are bigger, faster, flashier and come with more features.
Carscarsforsale.com

Cars Explained: Hellcat Engine

Dodge may have made their name with the HEMI, but they’ll go down in history as the most audacious automaker ever thanks to their wild Hellcat engine. Kudos to Dodge for creating an entire brand around a motor, that being the Hellcat. The automaker’s marketing centers around big cruisers wielding thunderous V8 power plants, ready to roast a set of rubber at a moment’s notice. And for good reason. The Hellcat engine is a modern marvel of motor engineering, sporting a supercharger to help produce massive power figures. Let’s take a look at what makes a Hellcat so special.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

This Wrecked C8 Corvette on eBay Is a Part-Out Bonanza for Project Cars

If you're looking for a low-mile LT2 or a bare C8 frame, we've got good news for you. Finding parts for a recently released car can be awfully tough during normal times, never mind during a global parts shortage. With that problem bringing Chevrolet Corvette production to a halt again, C8 owners waiting on parts for one reason or another can only twiddle their thumbs until GM comes through or someone else wrecks and parts out their C8. Their wait though may now be up, as there's currently a C8 being parted out on eBay.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970s Cuda Is Packing A Hemi Under The Hood, But Not The One You Might Expect

From the infamous supercharger whine to the insane 707-horsepower figures, the Hellcat engine is one of Mopar’s most recognizable modern creations. As car enthusiasts, these high horsepower Hellcats are a common dream among our fantasies of fast fun. In a time when big V8 engines are being demonized (pun very much intended) Dodge created a monster that spat in the face of its anemic competitors. Accompanying that fantastic engine is yet another Mopar monster made famous for its wicked styling and gigantic engine options. The car in question is, of course, the fan-favorite Plymouth 'Cuda. These insane cars have gained a reputation for being one of the Chrysler family’s greatest creations and now these two engineering legends have combined forces.
Carscarzrus.net

Why is My Cars AC Blowing Hot!

You walk out after a two hour visit to the grocery store, turn on your car and Hot Air Blows Out Your Vents. At first, you think your Cars Air Conditioning will get colder the longer the vehicle runs, but that doesn’t work. You try changing the Air Conditioning Dash Buttons and nothing is helping as the frozen groceries start to thaw.
Buying CarsMercury News

Me & My Car: Owner ‘got lucky’ buying beautiful 1950 Chevy convertible

Chevrolet has a long and interesting history. The founder, Louis Chevrolet, was a Swiss race car driver and engineer. Along with his brother, Arthur, William Durant and others formed the Chevrolet Motor Co. in 1911 and were very successful. Chevrolet became part of General Motors in 1918, making GM the world’s largest automobile company.
TV & VideosPosted by
Motorious

The Other Cars Of Supernatural, Sorry Chevy Impala

The Chevy Impala might as well be the third leading star of the show, but here are the other cars driven on Supernatural. Fans of the show Supernatural said goodbye to the long-running show in 2020. One of the mainstays of the show was the black Chevy Impala driven by Dean, and when the show was over, the actor took the car home. However, the Impala was no stranger to getting stolen or being out of commission, so other vehicles sometimes made an appearance.
CarsJalopnik

Toyota Says Screw It And Shows The Full 2022 Tundra

Toyota is as bad as Nissan when it comes to letting their trucks sit with no significant updates. Can you believe the current Tundra is only its second generation? It debuted in 2007. I was still in high school. There have been three generations of the F-150 since then. But that’s all going to change soon, as this is our first look at the all-new, third-generation Tundra.
Buying CarsCarscoops

Any Ideas What To Do With This Wrecked 2021 C8 Corvette?

For all the guff that Mustangs get on the internet, the truth is that many sports cars meet an untimely end. Take, for instance, this 2021 Chevrolet Corvette available on IAA. The totaled C8 Corvette was in a front-end collision that pretty much ruined the front half of the car. Although the rear wasn’t completely spared, it’s possible that the engine could still be in reasonable condition. Secondary damage in the form of a “biohazard” is pretty grisly, though, and doesn’t really bear thinking about.
Buying CarsWHNT-TV

These are the longest-lasting cars you can buy

(iSeeCars) – Consumers looking to buy the longest-lasting, most-reliable cars should consider Toyotas and full-size SUVs. These are the longest-lasting vehicles with the highest chance to reach 200,000 miles or more, according to the latest study by automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. iSeeCars analyzed over 11.8 million...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

SpeedKore’s Mid-Engine Charger Is Everything Wrong With Muscle Cars Today

It’s a really nice build, and that’s part of the problem…. A lot of people are wowed at Hellacious, a mid-engine 1968 Dodge Charger built by SpeedKore, and rightfully so. The vehicle, which stars in the new Fast and Furious movie, is a technological wonder loaded not only with a mid-engine platform but plenty of other innovations nobody had even thought of in the 1960s. There’s no doubt the revealing of this mid-engine Charger will help pack people into movie theaters, making F9 a box office hit. However, this build perfectly encapsulates everything that’s wrong with muscle cars today. Allow me to explain, but first a little aside.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Chrysler Airflow: The Car That Changed The Way American Automobiles Were Designed

Chrysler’s streamlining efforts led to a change in the way that American cars were designed in the early 1930s with an interesting design called the Airflow. In the late 1920s, Chrysler’s lead engineer, Carl Breer became fascinated with making a more efficient car. With the help of a wind tunnel he found that the cars currently being made were in fact more aerodynamic in reverse than they were going forward. This killed fuel economy and efficiency as well as limited aspects such as top speed and acceleration rates. It was this research that brought aerodynamics into the American automotive design of the 1930’s and Chrysler’s contribution was the Airflow.