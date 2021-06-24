Better cars now, better stories then

From the infamous supercharger whine to the insane 707-horsepower figures, the Hellcat engine is one of Mopar’s most recognizable modern creations. As car enthusiasts, these high horsepower Hellcats are a common dream among our fantasies of fast fun. In a time when big V8 engines are being demonized (pun very much intended) Dodge created a monster that spat in the face of its anemic competitors. Accompanying that fantastic engine is yet another Mopar monster made famous for its wicked styling and gigantic engine options. The car in question is, of course, the fan-favorite Plymouth 'Cuda. These insane cars have gained a reputation for being one of the Chrysler family’s greatest creations and now these two engineering legends have combined forces.