Bird is bringing a fleet of e-bikes to the streets
Electric scooter and moped hire startup Bird Rides Inc. announced today that it’s releasing a fleet of e-bikes, something that has been in the pipeline for some time. “Shared scooters helped lay a critical foundation for a transportation future that’s both electric and multimodal,” Travis VanderZanden, founder and chief executive of Bird, said in a statement. “Together with our new, comprehensive bikeshare program that pairs our state-of-the-art vehicles with custom local integrations, Bird is uniquely equipped to meet the eco-friendly mobility needs of cities, riders, and small businesses alike, both now and into the future.”siliconangle.com