Bird is bringing a fleet of e-bikes to the streets

E-bikes are all about going faster or further for the same energy expenditure. An e-bike allows you to unlock another level of speed and performance, allowing you to float up hills, zoom along the tarmac, and commute to work in half the time. However, e-bikes have limiters, which are meant to slow us down to keep us safe on city roads or out on the trails. But what if you wanted to go faster? What if you could take that limiter off, chip your e-bike, and go as fast as you want?