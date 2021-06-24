Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UK's Drax seeks planning permission for new pumped hydro plant

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - British power producer Drax Group (DRX.L) said on Thursday it would seek planning permission to build a new 600-megawatt underground pumped hydro storage power station at its Cruachan facility in Scotland.

Drax already has a 440 MW pumped hydro storage station at the site of Ben Cruachan, Argyll's highest mountain, in the west of Scotland.

However, it seeks to build a new 600 MW power station which would be located inside the mountain to increase the site’s total capacity to 1.04 gigawatts, the company said.

The new station would have the capacity to generate enough power for around a million homes and construction could begin in 2024, pending planning permission approval.

By using reversible turbines to pump water from Loch Awe to the upper reservoir on the mountainside, the plant would be able to store power from wind farms when supply outstrips demand.

The stored water would then be released back through the turbines to generate power when demand increases.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Permission#Hydro Power#Plant#Uk#British#Drax Group#Cruachan#Argyll#Mw Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Public Healthwsau.com

Hiscox agrees deal with UK policyholders over COVID-19 losses

LONDON (Reuters) – Hiscox has agreed an arbitration settlement with a group of policyholders over business interruption losses due to the government’s COVID-19 lockdown last year, the Lloyd’s of London insurer said on Monday. Hiscox was one of six of the world’s largest commercial insurers to lose a test case...
Energy Industrytrust.org

Bangladesh scraps plans to build 10 coal-fired power plants

DHAKA, June 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Bangladesh has cancelled plans to build 10 coal-fired power plants, a government official said on Monday, amid rising costs for the fuel and increasing calls from activists to base more of the nation's power on renewable energy. About 8% of the country's current...
Economykfgo.com

UK watchdog investigates auditors of Greensill, Wyelands Bank

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s accounting regulator said on Monday it has opened an investigation into how PwC audited the accounts of Wyelands, the bank owned by steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s metals-to-finance empire GFG Alliance. Wyelands financed GFG Alliance was closely linked to financing company Greensill Capital which went bust earlier this...
Energy Industryenergyglobal.com

ScottishPower Renewables launches biofuel pilot project

Supporting the company’s commitment to net-zero, the renewable vessel fuel, HVO30 – made from 30% hydrogenated vegetable oil and a marine gas oil fuel blend – will be used to power two crew transfer vessels provided by Great Yarmouth-based NR Marine Services. Compared to standard marine gas oil, HVO30 is...
Businesswsau.com

Mitie wins expanded contract for UK COVID-19 testing centres

(Reuters) – British outsourcer Mitie Group said on Monday it has won an expanded contract worth up to 365 million pounds ($507.86 million) to manage certain COVID-19 testing sites and mobile testing units (MTU) across England, Scotland and Wales. The one-year contract will include more than 175 regional and local...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar Philippines moves forward with 500 MW solar park

Manila-based PV module manufacturer and project developer Solar Philippines is set to start construction on a 500 MW solar park on former ranchland in Peñaranda, in the province of Nueva Ecija, in the Central Luzon region. When completed, the unsubsidized plant will be the country's largest solar facility. “The company...
Energy IndustryCision

UK looks to Norway for climate solution

UK Energy Secretary met representatives from the Norwegian Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project, Longship, to learn about CCS to meet decarbonisation targets, in particular for hard-to-abate sectors. “The United Kingdom has a strong bond with Norway going back many decades. My visit has been a great opportunity to reaffirm...
Energy Industrybluzz.org

China’s giant Baihetan hydro plant begins generating power – CCTV

SHANGHAI — The giant Baihetan hydropower plant on the upstream branch of China’s Yangtze river will begin generating electricity for the first time on Monday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. The project’s first two 1-gigawatt turbines will go into formal operation after a three-day trial, CCTV said. The project will eventually...
Businesswhtc.com

GFG Alliance says it can pay back creditors after major restructuring

LONDON (Reuters) -The GFG Alliance owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta said on Monday it was progressing with a major restructuring which will allow it to pay back creditors after its main lender Greensill Capital collapsed in March. “This in turn will allow GFG to refocus its business, protect jobs...
Energy IndustryAgriculture Online

German renewables use knocked by lower wind output

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Renewable energy accounted for a smaller slice of German usage in the first half of the year as wind output fell, industry groups said on Monday, falling to 42.6% of the total, down 8.1 percentage points. Onshore and offshore wind met 21% of demand, down...
Businessmidwestradio.ie

Planning permission extension sought for Apple site in Galway

Tech giant Apple has submitted a fresh application to Galway County Council seeking a five-year extension on planning permission to develop a data centre in Athenry. Planning permission for the centre was first awarded in 2016 and it is due to expire in September. The company decided not to proceed...
Energy IndustryPV Tech

UK’s Climate Change Committee: renewables should meet 70% of demand by 2035

The UK’s Climate Change Committee (CCC) has called for a “long-term ambition” for solar and other renewables. It released two progress reports last week (24 June), detailing how well the nation was adapting to climate change and what advancements it had made in cutting emissions. Within this latter publication it recommended renewables grow to meet 70% of the UK’s electrical demand by 2035, a significant jump from the 29% they accounted for in 2020.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Solar bidders awarded 2.2GW in Polish renewables auctions

Solar PV bidders picked up around 2.2GW of capacity in Poland’s latest renewables auctions, the country’s Energy Regulatory Office (URE) has announced. An initial auction for projects with a capacity larger than 1MW contracted nearly 24.7TWh of electricity and will result in the development of PV plants with a combined capacity of more than 1.2GW as well as onshore wind farms totalling 300MW. The lowest solar bid was PLN0.209/kWh (US$0.05538/kWh).
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK firms pledge to cut litigation's environmental cost

(Reuters) - A group of law firms including Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Mishcon de Reya, Simmons & Simmons and Holman Fenwick Willan pledged Monday to reduce the environmental impact of their litigation in England and Wales by limiting travel and paper use. Their plans to cut carbon largely revolve around a...