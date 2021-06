This is a quick and easy recipe that makes for a really tasty weekend treat. These sweet (but not too sweet) sourdough blueberry muffins call for some of your daily sourdough starter discard to be mixed into the dough for added flavor. Because the recipe doesn't rely on leavening power from the starter (just the wonderful flavor), you can use sourdough discard from that day's refreshment, or you can use some from a jar you might have in the fridge holding discard over the course of the week (the “discard cache,” as I like to call it).