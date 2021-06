Everyone is saying this is for the puncheurs. Up and down all day with the added bonus of a nervy peloton and every team wanting their shot at the first Yellow jersey. Assuming they don't mess up the chase, for those in with a chance, the final climb of Côte de la Fosse aux Loups at 3 km will decide the winner. Steeper at the start than the finish, you'll still need to pack a good sprint to stand a chance.