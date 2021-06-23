Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Heartbreak for Poland as Sweden score stoppage time winner to secure Euro 2020 knockout stages

ESPN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweden outfoxed a superb Poland to secure their place in the Euro 2020 knockout stages, winning 3-2 on Wednesday in a thrilling Group E final match. Poland fought a tough battle through rising temperatures at St Petersburg but it was not enough to collect the three points they needed to go through to the knockout stages, as Sweden's Viktor Claesson scored the winner in stoppage time to go top of Group E.

www.espn.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Olsen
Person
Marcus Danielson
Person
Emil Forsberg
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Alexander Isak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Soccer#Group#E European Soccer Pick#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Greece
Related
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020: Alexander Isak inspires Sweden past Slovakia to the brink of the knockout stages

Styles make fights, and for 75 minutes on a hot afternoon in St Petersburg Sweden's curtain of yellow kept their penalty box concealed while Slovakia's white wall blocked forays the other way, two teams locked in mind-numbing stasis. It took a change of mindset from Sweden to shift the impasse, inspired by attacking talisman Alexander Isak, who helped tease out a penalty which Emil Forsberg converted for a crucial 1-0 victory which edges them towards the knockout stages.Sweden now have four points from two games after a stubborn and slightly fortunate 0-0 draw with Spain, and they are doing...
SoccerESPN

Euro 2020: Spain into knockout stage with dominant win vs. Slovakia

Spain cruised into the knockout stage at Euro 2020 with a comfortable 5-0 win over Slovakia in Seville on Wednesday. An unfortunate Martin Dubravka own goal set the 2010 world champions on their way before further goals from Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres and another own goal from Juraj Kucka completed the lopsided scoreline.
UEFAPosted by
WegENT

EUROs Group Stage Ends, Knockouts Begin: A Guide to the Matchday 3

The group stage of the EUROs is finally over as teams start to prepare for the next stage and correct issues that have plagued them. Two teams from each group are guaranteed a spot in the round of 16 and the four best performing teams that finished in third place amongst the groups will also get a place.
SoccerKEYT

Euro 2020: Fairytale comes true as Denmark grabs place in knockout stages

In a campaign overshadowed by the health of Chrisian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game, the Danish national team delivered a pulsating performance against Russia to secure an unlikely place in the tournament’s knockout stages. Having lost their opening two games, Denmark thumped Russia...
UEFAPosted by
newschain

5 players to watch as Euro 2020 moves on to knockout stages

Euro 2020 has reached the last-16 stage. Here, the PA news agency picks out five players to watch in the knockout rounds. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) Belgium have sparkled in fits and starts and look like they could have another gear. Holders Portugal – and the irrepressible Cristiano Ronaldo – stand in their way in the next round but, if they get through that mouth-watering clash, the Red Devils will be serious contenders for the crown. Manchester City playmaker De Bruyne, now fit after injury kept him out of the first game and a half, is their chief inspiration. He already has a goal and two assists to his name and his link-up play with in-form striker Romelu Lukaku makes Belgium a deadly proposition.
UEFAESPN

Best bets for the UEFA Euro 2020 knockout stage

After playing 36 group games to eliminate eight teams, Euro 2020 is now at the business end of the tournament, with the knockout stage beginning Saturday. The top half of the bracket looks loaded, with five teams that have legitimate title aspirations. Belgium's pre-tournament title odds were around +600, and they're now at +900 because of a round-of-16 match versus the reigning European champion (Portugal), then a possible quarterfinal against the best team so far in the tournament (Italy), then a likely semifinal against world champion France or Spain. That's as tough a title road as possible.
SoccerBleacher Report

Euro 2020 Bracket: Final Group Results, Qualified Teams for Knockout Stage

What a final day of group-stage matches at the Euros. With Groups E and F in the books, the tournament now moves to the knockout stage, starting with the round of 16 and some tasty matchups to boot. Below, we'll break down the final standings, the upcoming matchups and an overview of the remaining contenders.
SportsSportsGrid

Euro 2020 Sweden vs. Poland Betting Preview

Venue: Krestovsky Stadium – St. Petersburg, Russia. All Euro 2020 betting lines, odds, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Moneyline: Sweden (+170) | Poland (+150) | Draw (+230) Sweden +1 (-220) | Poland -1 (+470) Sweden vs. Poland Predictions & Picks. Under 1.5 Goals (+210) Sweden vs. Poland...
Soccerchatsports.com

Euro 2020 Knockout Stage Bracket: Matchups, Times for Last 16

The knockout stage at Euro 2020 is set, with a lopsided bracket and a series of high-profile matchups in the round of 16 headlining the elimination phase of the competition. Germany and Portugal ultimately prevailed after a pair of 2-2 draws to secure the final berths in the knockout stage, avoiding the fate of the eight nations who didn't make it through: Turkey, Finland, Russia, North Macedonia, Scotland, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.
FIFAPosted by
newschain

5 talking points as Euro 2020 reaches knockout stage

Euro 2020’s last-16 line up was completed on a dramatic evening as three-times winners Germany left it late to secure qualification. With Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo on the verge of breaking yet another record and England bidding to end a 55-year wait for a major trophy, the race to the final at Wembley on July 11 promises further drama.
UEFAmynews13.com

The Latest: Sweden scores late to beat Poland at Euro 2020

Two goals from Robert Lewandowski couldn’t stop Poland from exiting the European Championship. Viktor Claesson scored in stoppage-time to give Sweden a 3-2 victory over Poland and first place in Group E. Sweden will play a third-place finisher in the round of 16. Poland has been eliminated. Lewandowski scored in...