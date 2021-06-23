Heartbreak for Poland as Sweden score stoppage time winner to secure Euro 2020 knockout stages
Sweden outfoxed a superb Poland to secure their place in the Euro 2020 knockout stages, winning 3-2 on Wednesday in a thrilling Group E final match. Poland fought a tough battle through rising temperatures at St Petersburg but it was not enough to collect the three points they needed to go through to the knockout stages, as Sweden's Viktor Claesson scored the winner in stoppage time to go top of Group E.www.espn.com