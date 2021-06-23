Heartbreak for Poland as Sweden score stoppage time winner to secure Euro 2020 knockout stages

Euro 2020 has reached the last-16 stage. Here, the PA news agency picks out five players to watch in the knockout rounds. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) Belgium have sparkled in fits and starts and look like they could have another gear. Holders Portugal – and the irrepressible Cristiano Ronaldo – stand in their way in the next round but, if they get through that mouth-watering clash, the Red Devils will be serious contenders for the crown. Manchester City playmaker De Bruyne, now fit after injury kept him out of the first game and a half, is their chief inspiration. He already has a goal and two assists to his name and his link-up play with in-form striker Romelu Lukaku makes Belgium a deadly proposition.