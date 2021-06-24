Coming Up! Kick-start your weekend at Downtown Friday

Start your weekend off with Downtown Friday. This is a street party open to the public. There will be music, demonstrations, street vendors, food vendors and a generally fun-filled atmosphere at this free event. Organized by Main Street Vero Beach, it runs 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the last Friday of every month. So that means tomorrow, Friday, June 25, head to 14th Avenue in downtown Vero Beach for the fun. For a starting point, head to 2036 14th Ave. For more information, call 772-643-6782 or visit Facebook.com/MainStreet.