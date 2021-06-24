Supplying Asia with LNG got much costlier for the US, but strong demand brings export records
Even so, US exporters are unlikely to repeat last year’s cost-related shut-ins as global demand has rebounded to strong levels. Supplying LNG to the growing Asian market has become more expensive for US producers this year, a Rystad Energy report reveals. Even so, US exporters are unlikely to repeat last year’s cost-related shut-ins as global demand has rebounded to strong levels. Instead, US LNG exports climbed to a record monthly high of 6.5mn metric tons in May and may keep rising to new peaks.www.naturalgasworld.com