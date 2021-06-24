Supplying Asia with LNG got much costlier for the US, but strong demand brings export records

Cheniere Energy Inc., the biggest LNG exporter in the U.S., is using its bigness to lean on natural gas drillers (in the upstream) and pipeline companies (in the midstream) to “clean up the natural gas supply chain.” How? To force drillers and pipelines to get their operations to so-called net zero carbon emissions sooner rather than later. Given the fact Cheniere buys up 7-8% of ALL natural gas supplies in the country on any given day, they can and are throwing their weight around to force others to do what they want. The LNG tail is wagging the natural gas dog.