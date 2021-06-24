Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Supplying Asia with LNG got much costlier for the US, but strong demand brings export records

naturalgasworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven so, US exporters are unlikely to repeat last year’s cost-related shut-ins as global demand has rebounded to strong levels. Supplying LNG to the growing Asian market has become more expensive for US producers this year, a Rystad Energy report reveals. Even so, US exporters are unlikely to repeat last year’s cost-related shut-ins as global demand has rebounded to strong levels. Instead, US LNG exports climbed to a record monthly high of 6.5mn metric tons in May and may keep rising to new peaks.

www.naturalgasworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lng#Lng#Asian#Rystad Energy#Egyptian#North African#European#Russian#Global Gas Perspectives#Natural Gas World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

European Natural Gas Price Rally Loses Steam, but Supplies Remain Tight — LNG Recap

A seven-day rally in European natural gas prices ended Monday as the Dutch Title Transfer Facility contract declined across the curve through the end of the year. Still, prices remain strong, with the contract holding above $11/MMBtu. The market will turn its attention to a Tuesday auction for Russia to take additional pipeline transportation capacity at the Ukranian border at Sudzha. If Russia takes capacity, which it hasn’t in recent months, it could provide much needed supplies for Europe. The continent’s storage inventories remain low for this time of year.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

U.S. Export Shipments of Cotton Remain Strong

For the 2020 crop year, U.S. export shipments of cotton remain strong and are currently on pace to exceed the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest estimate of 16.4 million bales. Dr. Jody Campiche, Vice President of Economics and Policy Analysis for the National Cotton Council, runs through some of the latest numbers.
Industryfloridasunreview.com

Resource Exports Soar Towards New Australian Record

SYDNEY — Australia’s resources and energy exports are expected to hit AU$334 billion ($253.62 billion) in the next financial year, a new study shows. The federal industry department’s Resources and Energy Quarterly report released on June 28 said commodity prices had gained momentum in the first half of 2021. Iron...
Economyspglobal.com

Russia imposes export duty taxes on ferrous, major base metals from Aug. 1

London — Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed off on a decree that will introduce export duties on ferrous and major base metals starting Aug. 1. The duties, ranging from $54/mt to $2,321/mt, will be in effect through the end of December, according to the decree, which was seen by S&P Global Platts.
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

LNG Tail Wags the Upstream NatGas Production Dog

Cheniere Energy Inc., the biggest LNG exporter in the U.S., is using its bigness to lean on natural gas drillers (in the upstream) and pipeline companies (in the midstream) to “clean up the natural gas supply chain.” How? To force drillers and pipelines to get their operations to so-called net zero carbon emissions sooner rather than later. Given the fact Cheniere buys up 7-8% of ALL natural gas supplies in the country on any given day, they can and are throwing their weight around to force others to do what they want. The LNG tail is wagging the natural gas dog.
Trafficspglobal.com

Sizzling forecasts, persistent heat rekindle NYMEX Henry Hub gas futures rally

NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas futures on June 28 continued building on the previous week's rally as the prompt-month contract led the latest advance, rising to its highest since December 2018. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. In morning trading, the expiring July contact...
Energy Industrysierraclub.org

LNG Exports: A Bridge Too Far

On June 8, a group called the Western States and Tribal Nations (WSTN) Natural Gas Initiative released a report that claims natural gas sourced from the western Rockies and exported to certain Asian countries as liquefied natural gas (LNG) could reduce carbon emissions by 42 to 55 percent if it replaces coal-fired energy.
Agriculture1430wcmy.com

Southeast Asia dominating dairy export opportunities

An ag economist says the U.S. dairy industry likely has the greatest potential to meet growing demand needs in Southeast Asia. “And with the population growth path that they have in front of them, and with all of these people moving into the middle class—that is the growth opportunity for U.S. dairy.”
Energy Industrybolnews.com

FPCCI demands withdrawal of taxes, duty on LNG sector

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has criticised the government’s decision to increase the tax and duty rates on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, a statement said on Monday. Addressing a press conference, FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that not only the...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude retreats as bull rally pauses ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Crude oil prices settled lower June 28 but remained near multiyear highs as the market looked to the upcoming OPEC+ group meeting for the next direction. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX August WTI was down $1.14 at $72.91/b, and ICE August Brent moved $1.50...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures extend overnight losses on renewed pandemic concerns

0255 GMT: Crude oil futures ticked lower during mid-morning trade in Asia June 29, extending the overnight downtrend, as the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus raised concerns over renewed mobility restrictions. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:55 am Singapore...
WorldICIS Chemical Business

PODCAST: Asia BPA demand sluggish, Europe supported by snug supply

SINGAPORE (ICIS)-- Asian bisphenol A (BPA) spot markets have weakened lately amid weak downstream demand, particularly in the Chinese domestic spot market, while European markets continue to remain strong amid tight availability. In this episode of the ICIS Podcast, Markets Reporter Julia Tan, the editor of the ICIS Asia-Pacific BPA...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Gail JV progresses coal gasification-based urea project

Talcher Fertilizers has concluded the financial closure of its coal gasification-based urea project located at Talcher in east India. Talcher Fertilizers (TFL), a joint venture of four Indian state-run companies, has concluded the financial closure of its coal gasification-based urea project located at Talcher in east India, Gail, one of the partners in the joint venture, said on June 28.