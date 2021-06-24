HOT 97 Summer Jam Turns Up the Heat Announcing the Hottest Names In Hip Hop!

There's no season quite like the summer, especially this year. Following a year of staying inside due to the pandemic, hip-hop fans are back outside to enjoy hot, sunny weather. With festivals resuming, outdoor events left and right and vacation season upon us, the music being released up until this point is in the running to be the song of the summer. Everyone has some sort of music-based memory tied to this time of year, and the summer of 2021 is no exception. Factor in the loosening COVID-19 restrictions and the feeling of "losing" this season last year, and it's only right that fans are already selecting their favorite tracks for the coveted "Song of the Summer" title. If Twitter is any indication, there are a plenty of songs that are already being given the designation. No worries, XXL will walk you through some of the top picks.