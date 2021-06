Fourteen-year-old actor Jacob Tremblay has built up quite the résumé of acclaimed performances in heavy films: He broke out in the Oscar-winning Room as a young boy held captive with his mother, then brought us to tears as the inspirational Auggie Pullman in Wonder, before shocking us with a brief but harrowing turn in Shining sequel Doctor Sleep. When he’s dabbled in lighter fare, it’s tended to come with an “R”-rated edge – think The Predator and Certified Fresh comedy Good Boys, in which the cognitive dissonance of hearing the innocent-looking Tremblay saying some very not-innocent things was the recurring punchline.