Albuquerque, NM

One ABQ Today: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Albuquerque, New Mexico
 5 days ago

Trash & Recycling Collection

Residential trash and recycling collection is on a regular schedule. Thursday customers should leave their bins at the curb no later than 7 a.m.

Bus Status

Buses are running on a modified weekday schedule due to COVID-19. View routes & schedules.

Events

Bring a kid or be a kid at International Mud Day 2021! There will be many activities such as an obstacle course, mud cafe, painting with mud, and more this Saturday, June 26 at the Open Space Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more about fun in the mud.

Upcoming Reminders

We preparing for a severe Fire Season this year. We are lucky to have over 30,000 acres of open space right here in Albuquerque, much more than most cities. As we head into a drier than usual summer, we need everyone’s help to protect these precious lands that we all get to enjoy. Learn more about how you can help protect our Bosque and City.

ABOUT

Albuquerque , with a population of 1,171,991 as of 2016. The CSA constitutes the southernmost point of the Southern Rocky Mountain Front megalopolis, including other major Rocky Mountain region cities such as Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Denver, Colorado, with a population of 5,467,633 according to the 2010 United States Census.

News Break
News Break
City Hosts Rare Cadre of Top-Level Spanish Delegates

Mayor Tim Keller hosted a VIP Spanish delegation at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Tuesday to discuss business opportunities and officially declare June 22 as Instituto Cervantes de Albuquerque Day. The mayor, administration executives, and representatives of various City departments welcomed Luis Garcia Montero, Undersecretary of State and director of...
Coffee with a Cop Hosted by Northwest Area Command Encourages Public to Attend

The public is always invited to come out and meet the officers of the Northwest Area Command at a Coffee with a Cop event—The event most recently occurred Tuesday, June 22 at 9:00 a.m., at Starbucks, 3410 NM Hwy 528, north of Lowe's. Coffee with a Cop is an excellent opportunity to ask questions, share concerns, enjoy a good cup of joe, and talk to your police officers! Council President Cynthia Borrego was happily in attendance.
Juneteenth is Back at Civic Plaza This Year

ALBUQUERQUE — This year Juneteenth is back at Civic Plaza with a three-day event. With the theme Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), this year’s Juneteenth will celebrate Black-owned businesses, artisans, vendors, performers, and more during June 18-20. Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day and Black Independence Day, was first celebrated in 1866 in the state of Texas. View event highlights, musical acts, livestreams and more at www.nmjuneteenth.com.
Commercial Portion of Mixed-Use Nuevo Atrisco Project Moving Forward

New retail, food, entertainment, and office options are one step closer to being added to a $24 million mixed-use project underway on the West Side. Today the Albuquerque Development Commission recommended that City Council approve the commercial portion of Nuevo Atrisco, which saw construction of its affordable housing segment completed last year at the northwest corner of Central and Unser NW.
City Begins Exploring Vision Zero’s Mobile Speed Enforcement Recommendation

As part of its effort to improve road safety in the metro and equitably reduce the alarming numbers of traffic related fatalities and injuries, after months of community engagement, Vision Zero recommended that the City of Albuquerque explore mobile speed enforcement options. Today, Mayor Tim Keller with Councilor Brook Bassan, Councilor Klarissa Peña, Councilor Lan Sena, family members of speeding victim Erika Chavez, Vision Zero Coordinator Terra Reed, Managing City Attorney of Policy Jazmin Irazoqui-Ruiz, and community leaders began that process. Participants invited the entire Albuquerque community to weigh in to shape policymaking on reducing speeding fatalities.
City Announces New Deputy Director of Senior Affairs

The City of Albuquerque announces Chris Sanchez as the new Deputy Director of the Department of Senior Affairs. Sanchez brings more than 20 years of executive leadership and strategic management experience in public, private, and non-profit sectors throughout New Mexico to the role. “Chris’ success in leveraging community resources and...
City Backs Bueno Foods and Affordable Solar Economic Development Projects

City of Albuquerque Economic Development Department (EDD) projects supporting Bueno Foods and Affordable Solar in Albuquerque are proceeding after passing unanimously at today’s City Council meeting. The Bueno Foods project includes Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRBs) and Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) funds. The Affordable Solar project includes IRBs and LEDA funding.
Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE LABOR MANAGEMENT RELATIONS BOARD (BOARD) is considering amending the New Mexico Public Employee Labor Relations Board’s procedural rules in Parts 1-3 of Title 11 Chapter 21 NMAC (Proposed Rules), adopted by the Board on April 13, 2021, to conform with amendments to the City of Albuquerque Labor-Management Relations Ordinance, §§ 3-2-1 et seq. R.O.A. 1994, and changes required by the State of New Mexico Public Employees Labor Relations Board pursuant to § 10-7E-10 NMSA 1978 of the New Mexico Public Employee Bargaining Act, §§10-7E-1 et. seq. NMSA 1978. The Board will conduct a virtual public meeting to receive public comment on its proposal on June 21, 2021, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, via Zoom. Except for any portion of the meeting that may be closed by the Board pursuant to the provision of the New Mexico Open Meetings Act, the meeting will be open to the public.
City of Albuquerque Expands ‘Job Training Albuquerque’ with New UNM and WESST Partnerships

Job Training Albuquerque (JTA), the City of Albuquerque’s workforce development program developed by Mayor Tim Keller’s administration, is expanding its course listings this summer, now offering high-demand skills training through The University of New Mexico’s Anderson School of Management and WESST, a nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs in New Mexico. Launched...
Mayor Keller Vetoes Gas Tax

Today, Mayor Tim Keller vetoed a City Council proposal for a 2-cent gasoline tax initiative in the city of Albuquerque. “The Duke City is climbing out of one of the worst economic crises in our lifetime. This is just not the time to entertain a gas tax while families and businesses are recovering from the pandemic, and when financial forecasting is uncertain. We believe in roads and infrastructure improvements and encourage the sponsors to work with the Administration on options down the road,” said Mayor Keller.
One ABQ Today: Monday, May 31, 2021

Residential trash and recycling collection is on a regular schedule. Monday customers should leave their bins at the curb no later than 7 a.m. The City will collect trash, recycling, and large items on Memorial Day today, Monday, May 31, 2021. Bus Status. Buses are running on a modified weekday...
Mayor Keller Signs 2022 Recovery Budget and Albuquerque Rescue Plan, Authorizing $1.26 Billion in Operating and Stimulus Funding

Today, Mayor Tim Keller signed the $1.2 billion FY22 Operating Budget, fully funding top city priorities without raising taxes, and the Albuquerque Rescue Plan which allocates an additional $59.8 million in the first phase of federal recovery funding. Mayor Keller was joined by City Council President Cynthia Borrego and Committee of the Whole Chair, Councilor Klarissa Peña.