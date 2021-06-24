One ABQ Today: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Trash & Recycling Collection

Residential trash and recycling collection is on a regular schedule. Thursday customers should leave their bins at the curb no later than 7 a.m.

Bus Status

Buses are running on a modified weekday schedule due to COVID-19. View routes & schedules.

Events

Bring a kid or be a kid at International Mud Day 2021! There will be many activities such as an obstacle course, mud cafe, painting with mud, and more this Saturday, June 26 at the Open Space Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more about fun in the mud.

Upcoming Reminders

We preparing for a severe Fire Season this year. We are lucky to have over 30,000 acres of open space right here in Albuquerque, much more than most cities. As we head into a drier than usual summer, we need everyone’s help to protect these precious lands that we all get to enjoy. Learn more about how you can help protect our Bosque and City.