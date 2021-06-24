Fruity Chocolate Snack Biscuits
The McVitie's V.I.B. Indulgent Chocolate Cherry biscuits are the brand's latest flavor option under the namesake range that will provide shoppers with a chocolatey yet fruit variety to try out. The biscuits start off with a layer of chocolate along with cherry-flavored caramel before being finished with a final layer of milk chocolate. The product is targeted towards younger shoppers in search of a treat to try out with a baked good-inspired recipe.www.trendhunter.com