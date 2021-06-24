Cancel
Food & Drinks

Fruity Chocolate Snack Biscuits

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McVitie's V.I.B. Indulgent Chocolate Cherry biscuits are the brand's latest flavor option under the namesake range that will provide shoppers with a chocolatey yet fruit variety to try out. The biscuits start off with a layer of chocolate along with cherry-flavored caramel before being finished with a final layer of milk chocolate. The product is targeted towards younger shoppers in search of a treat to try out with a baked good-inspired recipe.

Food & Drinks

Bite-Sized Wafer Snacks

Hostess Cr!spy Minis are creamy, crunchy and crispy bite-sized wafer snacks that can be enjoyed as everyday indulgences thanks to their compact size and resealable stand-up pouch packaging. Available in decadent flavors like Cookies & Crème and Strawberries & Crème, the poppable snacks respond to consumers’ rising desire for multi-textured snacks, and they feature two layers of creamy filling between wafers.
Food & Drinks

Rind-On Superfood Snacks

RIND Snacks makes skin-on dried fruit snacks that are packed with vitamins, antioxidants and fiber thanks to the inclusion of the peel, which often contains more nutrition than the flesh. Thanks to a gentle dehydration process, the brand creates crispy fruit snacks that are free from additives like sugars or sulfites that are often found in other dried fruit snacks. As founder and chief executive officer Matt Weiss sees it, "Dried fruit should be the ultimate clean single-ingredient snack category, but somewhere along the way it’s been hijacked by candymakers and confectioners who have added sugar to what is already nature’s candy."
Food & Drinks

Fruit-Paired Cheese Snacks

The Babybel Light Cheese, Apple & Grapes snack pack responds to the growing demand for healthy snacks in portion-controlled formats that are easy to pack and take on the go. The grab-and-go snack for kids and adults alike shares a satisfying mix of textures and the benefits of Babybel Light Cheese, which is a natural reduced-fat cheese that's made with 175ml of pasteurized milk and half the fat of Babybel Original. The snack is perfect for standalone snacking or eating with sandwiches, salads or other lunchtime options.
Food & Drinks

Fruity Green Tea-Blended Refreshments

The Tim Hortons Refreshers are a thirst-quenching range of drinks from the brand that's arriving for summer 2021 to offer patrons an alternative way to hydrate. The drinks are crafted with a blend of green tea and organic fruit juice, which gives them a smooth, fruit flavor profile that will offer a gentle boost to energy levels. The drinks come in two flavor options including the Blackberry Mint Refresher and the Orange Tangerine Refresher.
Food & Drinks

Best Snacks

53% of Americans say they inherited some of their bad snacking habits from their parents. Here are the top snacks we’ve been obsessed with since we were kids. 10. Fresh fruit. That one surprised us. But 43% of people said their parents also taught them about some healthier options when they want a snack.
Food & Drinks

Kit Kat Introduce Fruity Cereal Flavor

Fans of Kit Kat have had a lot of things to enjoy in the past several months. Late last year saw the launch of the Kit Kat Flavor Club, where lucky fans would get special Kit Kat swag and in-development Kit Kat products, and Kit Kat thins hit store shelves earlier this year. Now, another new flavor innovation is hitting stores: Kit Kat Fruity Cereal.
Recipes

On the strawberry patch: Cheddar biscuits for your fresh catch

Summertime is fast approaching and for Alaskans that means seafood. The weekend warriors have already started arriving with their tents and poles, hoping to catch a big one for their dinner table. The big fishing vessels are being painted and repaired before the true season begins and the crews are being assembled. Businesses all over the peninsula are preparing for another busy tourist season. Around here, it seems that everything revolves around fish.
Recipes

Tomato Cobbler with Pimento Cheese Biscuits

This thick and rich tomato cobbler is flavored simply with onions and garlic but then it’s topped with super easy pimento cheese drop biscuits. If the idea of tomato cobbler seems a little foreign to you, think about a warm, buttery biscuit sopping up the most delicious homemade marinara sauce you’ve ever had. That’s tomato cobbler.
Recipes

10 Fruity Vegan Cookies That Are Perfect For Summer!

Chocolate chip cookies are a well-loved classic. Everyone has their own favorite recipe – perhaps from a favorite chef or a family secret. While we love chocolate chip cookies too, sometimes it’s nice to shake things up a bit – especially during the warmer months. Fruity cookies are the perfect option when you’re looking for something a bit different in your cookie! Perfect for parties, tea time, or a personal treat, these vegan fruity cookies are delectable!
Recipes

Country Biscuits with Sausage Gravy

An avid outdoorsman, Indianapolis-based chef Neal Brown loves cooking over the open flame of a campfire to impart a rustic flavor to dishes. “The little bit of char, deep caramelized flavor and exposure to smoke just adds to something that is already delicious,” Brown says. “This is a great campfire meal. I bake the biscuits in a Dutch oven and the gravy in a cast-iron skillet.”
Recipes

Fruity Tea Loaf

Packed full of tea-soaked fruit, this tea loaf is beautifully rich and moist. I love to serve mine spread with a little salted butter and a nice cup of tea. It keeps really well and makes a great gift too. Jump to:. Can you believe that I when I was...
Recipes

Herb Biscuits

Not only do these flaky, buttery Herb Biscuits taste and look incredible, they are actually surprisingly easy to make! They’re packed with fresh herbs and perfect for breakfast or a side to any meal!. Weekend breakfasts are my favourite breakfasts! The slow start, with no rush to get something on...
Food & Wine

Queso Fresco Sourdough Biscuits With Chimichurri

Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Add butter, and toss to combine. Stir in sourdough discard, chimichurri, and 2 tablespoons buttermilk. Add remaining 2 tablespoons buttermilk, 1 tablespoon at a time, if needed to form a shaggy dough. (Mixture will be crumbly and dry but will hold together when pinched.) Stir in queso fresco.
Food & Drinks

Plant-Based Snack Rinds

Trader Joe's Spicy Porkless Plant-Based Snack Rinds offer the experience of pork rinds without any actual meat. Although it was a challenge to create a meatless version of this snack at a low cost, Trader Joe's created a crispy, salty and crunchy version with a base of rice meal, pea protein and pea flour. The meatless snacks are seasoned with a blend of paprika and cayenne, plus they get a fiery kick from habanero pepper powder.
Recipes

Southern biscuits with a Northwest twist

Nadine's Soul Kitchen first opened as a unique take on dinner and a show: guests would enjoy a three-course dinner alongside a 45-minute production, both prepared a performed by Chef Grace Love. She continues to merge her passions of food and music, and now she helps the community by cooking meals for people in need.
Mental_Floss

Cookie vs. Biscuit: What's the Difference?

Though English is spoken in both nations, the language varies between the U.S. and the UK. Words that mean one thing in America can mean something totally different on the other side of the Atlantic. You may assume that's the case with the cookies versus biscuits divide, but that's only partly true. It turns out there is a literal difference between the sweet baked goods Britons and Americans eat with their tea and coffee.
Food & Drinks

Raisin Biscuit Cereals

Kashi's Simply Raisin was newly launched as the brand's first-ever offering with zero grams of added sugar and it provides a nourishing way to start the day with 100% of the daily recommended serving of whole grains. The Simply Raisin biscuit cereal appeals to those who are conscious of their sugar consumption, plus it offers the benefits of seven grams of fiber and equal amounts of protein.
Recipes

Chocolate Lasagna

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Chocolate Lasagna is a no-bake slice of chocolate heaven! Layered with a cream cheese and pudding layer, sandwiched between whipped topping and luscious Oreo crust, it’s too die for!. No-bake...