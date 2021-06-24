Fruity Chocolate Snack Biscuits

RIND Snacks makes skin-on dried fruit snacks that are packed with vitamins, antioxidants and fiber thanks to the inclusion of the peel, which often contains more nutrition than the flesh. Thanks to a gentle dehydration process, the brand creates crispy fruit snacks that are free from additives like sugars or sulfites that are often found in other dried fruit snacks. As founder and chief executive officer Matt Weiss sees it, "Dried fruit should be the ultimate clean single-ingredient snack category, but somewhere along the way it’s been hijacked by candymakers and confectioners who have added sugar to what is already nature’s candy."