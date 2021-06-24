Qawwali and Breakbeat Fusion

Japanese Trance DJ and producer Rinaly swung by to give us the lowdown on her recent releases, performing on Twitch, and more!. Few artists capture delicateness and energy in a single package but Japanese-born Rina Noguchi, better known as Rinaly, does so exquisitely. Her deft ability to find a groove for the dancefloor is born of a hard musical background that includes learning piano, trombone, drums, and more from the age of 15. Back in 2015 she took shook the standards of the trance genre and hasn’t looked back since. The reward for her efforts has not just been the continued growth of her artistic talents, but a significant expansion of her worldwide fan base as well as she splits time between her homes in Japan and Sweden.