Qawwali and Breakbeat Fusion

By Angel Romero
worldmusiccentral.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkus & Shahzad – Janna Aana (Dionysiac Records, 2020) The French trio Markus met Pakistani singer and musician Shahzad Santoo Khan by chance on social media around 6 years ago. A few trips between France and Pakistan sealed their collaboration and gave another dimension to their Qawwali and Breakbeat fusion.

worldmusiccentral.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qawwali#France#Breakbeat Fusion#Markus Shahzad#Dionysiac Records#French#Pakistani
