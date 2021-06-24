Cancel
Public Health

While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 24

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight. CDC myocarditis discussion findings. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel said there is a “likely association” between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and rare reports of heart inflammation in younger age groups. Still, the...

Public HealthKARE

FDA adds warning to COVID vaccine fact sheets about rare heart inflammation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday it was adding a warning to patient and provider fact sheets about possible inflammation of the heart or in tissue surrounding the heart after getting the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The revised guidance following reports of the rare side effect of chest pain and heart inflammation appearing in young adults and teens.
Henry County, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: June 16

On the day the United States surpassed 600,000 deaths -- nearly 6 times the population of the West Piedmont Health District -- because COVID-19, there were only 2 reported statewide by the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Neither of them was in the WPHD. There were 4 more cases diagnosed for the virus, but the district's total grew by 3 because of another deduction in Henry County. Deductions happen occasionally, but 5 for one locality is a relatively high number. These occur sometimes because data associated with ZIP codes straddle the demarcations of localities and possible clerical errors. The new cases were 2 each in Martinsville and Franklin County. There were no other changes in the data. The 7-day averages of cases dropped to 2 and 1.7 per 100,000 population. They haven't been that low since May 12, 2020. There now have been more than 100,000 doses of vaccine distributed in the health district, but only about 40% of the public has received one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and only 34% are fully vaccinated, having received a second shot of one of those vaccines or one of the Johnson & Johnson. Those rates significantly lag the state (57% and 47.8%, respectively). Nationally more than 61% have received at least one shot.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

CDC reports 8 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials stress that Oklahomans should still be cautious if they haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine as the virus continues to spread in the state. On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 457,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, June 28: Bis-Man Transit updates protocols

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: bus protocols, federal aid, tests and shots. Bis-Man Transit has lifted some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, though a mask mandate remains in place. Passenger capacity is no longer reduced on fixed route and paratransit buses, building access limits are lifted, and temperature screening is no...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

FDA: Rare Heart Inflammation Warning For Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccines

This is not exactly an “oh, sheets” moment. On June 25, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that their Facts Sheets for the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines now include info about “myocarditis” and “pericarditis.” Adding such words to the sheets was not really a surprise. After all, two days prior, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) had found a “likely association” between the vaccines and rare occurrences of myocarditis and pericarditis among younger people, according to Jemima McEvoy writing for Forbes. So now the FDA Fact Sheets say that the two mRNA vaccines may bring “increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly following the second dose.”
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, June 21, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

CDC: 4,115 Fully Vaccinated Have Been Hospitalized Or Died With Breakthrough Covid-19 Infections

Here is yet another reminder that Covid-19 vaccines are not like gigantic concrete full-body condoms. Concrete condoms, in general, are a bad idea, and fully vaccinated does not mean perfectly protected against Covid-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have already been 4,115 reported cases of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized or dying with Covid-19 coronavirus breakthrough infections.
Huron County, MItuscolatoday.com

More harmful COVID variant found in Huron County

A new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 known as the delta strain has been identified in Huron County, health officials say. Huron County Health Department leaders announced Friday they’ve been made aware that the new delta strain has been identified in the county. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...