All revved up: Out-of-this-world action in 'F9,' the latest 'Fast & Furious' entry

Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two decades, nine films and $6 billion in box office, the “Fast & Furious” franchise extends its joyride with “F9: The Fast Saga,” another story rooted in family values and ear-splitting vehicular mayhem – the more ridiculous the better. And, yikes, this entry, directed and co-written by series vet Justin Lin, goes waaayyy over the top, launching a rocket-powered Pontiac Fiero into outer space. (Insert facepalm emoji).

www.patriotledger.com
