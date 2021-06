* This review contains spoilers unless you’ve seen the trailer, which ruins all the surprises anyway. Welp, they finally did it. After years of audiences glibly asking if the “Fast and the Furious” franchise would eventually become devoid of enough ideas on the ground to end up in outer space they actually did it in “F9: The Fast Saga.” The ninth (10th of you count the 2019 spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw”) entry in the entertaining but low-rent version of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise finds our heroes leaving the atmosphere in a Pontiac Fiero to stop a weapon that might assist the bad guys in taking over the world.