5 Adorable and Funny Goats Play on a Seesaw at Berkshire Farm (VIDEO)

As you probably already know and may have experienced for yourself, the local bear activity has been robust as of late. It seems everywhere you look, there's a bear in your backyard or residential neighborhood either looking for food or coming up to the porch for handouts. They're around and they're not shy. Heck, they come out to party in broad daylight. One must be careful for sure. Another thing though, is many of these bear sightings are being recorded so we can experience the activity for ourselves from a safe distance.