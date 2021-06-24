5 Adorable and Funny Goats Play on a Seesaw at Berkshire Farm (VIDEO)
We've definitely been seeing our share of Berkshire wildlife activity lately. Everything from the plethora of bear videos to photos and videos of ticks, turtles, moose even baby raccoons are right here in Berkshire County. Years ago we wouldn't all be able to enjoy these Berkshire wildlife videos but thanks to modern technology, particularly social media, we are all able to share in the fun of viewing the wildlife activity captured on video.live959.com