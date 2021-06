The expectations for Dwayne Haskins in Pittsburgh are far different than the ones that awaited him in Washington. There, Haskins was the 15th overall pick, expected to take over as franchise quarterback and lead the team to success down the road. In Pittsburgh, Haskins is quarterback No. 3, expected to develop and improve himself on and off the field with no guaranteed opportunities awaiting him. Even his roster spot isn’t guaranteed. Haskins has to beat out Joshua Dobbs to make the team as the third QB.