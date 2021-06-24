Cancel
Economy

China's crypto-miners look abroad as regulators tighten noose

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a prefecture in northwestern China's Xinjiang region ordered a halt on cryptocurrency mining projects this month, Chris Zhu scrambled to move clients' machines southward, spending over a week to reassemble in Sichuan. But after the shift, he received another notice—authorities in southwestern Sichuan were also putting a stop to...

Economytheedgemarkets.com

China said to have asked Citic Group to examine Huarong’s finances

(June 28): China has asked one of its biggest state-owned conglomerates to examine the finances of China Huarong Asset Management Co., people familiar with the matter said, adding a new twist to the drama that has roiled the world’s second-largest credit market for months. Citic Group, whose businesses span everything...
Economyinsider-voice.com

Pressure mounts to resolve fate of China’s bad debt manager Huarong

Six months after its president, Lai Xiaomin, was convicted of corruption and executed, the fate of Huarong Asset Management, China’s largest bad debt manager, is no more clear and the stakes for Beijing are rising. One of four state-owned asset management companies established in 1999 to clean up debts from...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Marketsthecoinrepublic.com

Crypto miners scrutiny is China’s geopolitical mistake

Chinese regulatory concerns could be a trillion-dollar mistake. Crypto miners prohibition could be a trillion-dollar loss for China in accordance to Michael Saylor. Saylor believes China has made a geopolitical mistake by prohibiting crypto miners. The recent Chinese regulatory scrutiny has caused a more than trillion-dollar wipe out from the...
Marketsspglobal.com

Mainland China, Hong Kong IPO markets to remain strong in the rest of 2021

Mainland China and Hong Kong, among the world's top listing destinations, are looking at a busy calendar for initial public offerings in the second half of 2021, after funds raised globally via share sales in the first six months surpassed the amount raised during any half-yearly period in the last five years.
Marketswhdh.com

Regulators are keeping a close watch on crypto

(CNN) — After dramatically collapsing this spring, the crypto market is attempting a comeback. What’s happening: Bitcoin and Ethereum prices jumped on Monday as investors showed they’re willing to increase exposure even after recent drawdowns. Bitcoin, which hit an all-time high of nearly $65,000 in April, plummeted as low as $28,800 last week. It was last trading above $34,000.
Chinainvesting.com

China central bank to make monetary policy flexible, targeted, appropriate

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will make its monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate, while keeping interbank liquidity reasonable, the central bank said on Monday, as authorities seek to consolidate a post-COVID-19 economic recovery. China's economy has staged a strong rebound from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Chinese exporters racing...
WorldCoinTelegraph

Singapore’s central bank offers cash prizes for digital currency ideas

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, the country’s central bank and a major financial regulator, is challenging fintech companies to pitch solutions for a central bank digital currency, or CBDC. On Monday, the central bank officially announced a global challenge that seeks new retail CBDC solutions which enhance payment efficiencies and...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

China’s Central Bank Plays Major Role in Country’s Financial Sector

(Yicai Global) June 28 -- The People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, used to be located at No. 55 North Zhonghua Street, Shijiazhuang city in Hebei province. The steel-gray two-story building carried the arduous history of the nation’s financial sector and opened a new era for the sector in new China.
ChinaCoinDesk

China Bets on the Blockchain: A Special Report

By Alexander Zaitchik, Jeanhee Kim, Kelly Le and Angie Lau, Forkast.News. First in a series produced by Forkast.News with support from the Judith Neilson Institute’s Asian Stories project. There is no stage bigger than the Olympics, for the athletes and the host country. Modern China announced its arrival 13 years...
ChinaPosted by
Newsweek

Digital Yuan, Part of China's Big Bet on Blockchain, Could 'Upend Rules of Global Commerce'

There is no stage bigger than the Olympics, for the athletes and the host country. Modern China announced its arrival 13 years ago when 2,008 synchronized drummers wowed the world at the Beijing Summer Olympics opening ceremonies. In February, China is expected to use the Beijing Winter Olympics to unveil a creation of intense international interest: the digital yuan, the first major central bank digital currency, or CBDC.
EconomyInternational Business Times

How To Operate In China's Blockchain 'Sandbox' Despite Recent Crackdown

Recently we have been bombarded with a flurry of alarming news coming out of China regarding regulatory crackdowns on bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets. Beijing's state government sent directives to the provinces to shut down bitcoin mining operations, and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) warned its banks and payment firms not to provide crypto-related services.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Sri Lanka eyes tougher import controls to halt forex crisis

Sri Lanka's central bank on Monday called for further import restrictions to address a crippling foreign exchange crisis, following a string of loans from Asian neighbours including impoverished Bangladesh. The island nation's foreign exchange reserves were badly hit last year as the Covid-19 pandemic hit and the local currency came under intense pressure and fell to a record low. International rating agencies have since expressed fears that Colombo would not be able to service its huge foreign debt. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka last week tightened its controls on dollar sales, leading commercial financial institutions to impose quotas on importers of essential commodities.
atlanticcouncil.org

China’s anti-foreign sanctions law: Companies in the crosshairs

On June 10, 2021, China’s National People’s Congress passed the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law on an accelerated basis, arguably sending a signal to the ongoing G7 Summit in Cornwall, United Kingdom. The law, which allows Beijing to take retaliatory measures against those taking sanctions, has built out China’s legal arsenal in its efforts to fight back against sanctions by the United States, the European Union (EU), and others. This could put companies all over the world doing business with the US and EU and China in an untenable position: complying with Western sanctions means violating Chinese law, exposing those companies to counter-sanctions by China and other liabilities. This has raised the complexity and risk of doing business globally, especially as sanctions and counter-sanctions are likely to proliferate in the intensifying US-China strategic competition.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Operator of China’s first Bitcoin exchange reportedly exits crypto

BTCChina, the operator of China’s oldest Bitcoin (BTC) exchange, is no longer in the crypto business, according to some reports. The company sold its stake in the Singapore-registered Bitcoin exchange ZG.com to an unidentified foundation in Dubai, Chinese news agency The 21st Century Business Herald recently reported. According to the...
CurrenciesHouston Chronicle

Even gold-obsessed Indians are pouring billions into crypto

The cryptocurrency aficionados’ mantra that Bitcoin is equivalent to digital gold is winning converts among the world’s biggest holders of the precious metal. In India, where households own more than 25,000 tonnes of gold, investments in crypto grew from about $200 million to nearly $40 billion in the past year, according to Chainalysis. That’s despite outright hostility toward the asset class from the central bank and a proposed trading ban.
Economydailyhodl.com

Abrupt Reversal on Crypto Ban Underway in Tanzania As Central Bank Follows President’s Directive

Tanzania’s central bank may now be on the verge of a crypto ban u-turn after the country’s newly installed president issued orders to embrace the nascent industry. In November 2019, the Bank of Tanzania cited local law as a reason for banning digital assets. Now, the central bank says the ban is poised to be reversed following pro-crypto comments from President Samia Suluhu Hassan.