Letter: Support critical as school project enters new stage

Earlier this month, the City Council approved the special permit for a height exception for the new East Gloucester/Veterans Elementary School. It was the fifth time the council has passed legislation necessary to advance the process of replacing for the East Gloucester and Veterans schools, long passed their useful life. The council’s deliberations were democratic, thoughtful, and allowed for public commentary. The council is to be commended for their work on behalf of the voters, the community who approved the funding of the school last fall, and, most importantly, the elementary students and their families who will benefit from a better public education in Gloucester.