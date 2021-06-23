No DuSable Drive vote until Friday, but 30 aldermen will likely support name change

There was some last-minute drama before this morning’s planned vote on Far South Side Ald. David Moore’s (17th) ordinance to rename Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive for Black city founder Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable. Yesterday evening various news outlets reported that Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered Moore a compromise of renaming the highway “DuSable Lake Shore Drive.” And downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), who’s allied with the mayor in opposing the change, floated the idea of renaming Millennium Park for DuSable instead. However, the DuSable advocates from the group Black Heroes Matter asked Moore to reject these compromises and hold out for “DuSable Drive,” and he respected their wishes.