Levittown, NY

Way to Go! Montauk, Levittown students win video contest

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Long Island students have been named grand-prize winners in a statewide contest that asked them to create uplifting videos about their schools and communities. Samantha Snevily, a senior at Division Avenue High School in Levittown, won the grand prize for grades 9 to 12 in the contest coordinated by the Rural Schools Association of New York State and New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal. The K-8 grand prize was won by eighth-grader Audrey Smith and seventh-grader Daisy Pitches, who attend the Montauk School.

