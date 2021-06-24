Cobra Kai Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before, Including Original Karate Kid Stars

The highly-anticipated Cobra Kai season 4 is unfortunately not going to be released on Netflix in the following month. Cobra Kai is undoubtedly among the most popular Netflix Originals. The series has had a pretty big fan base ever since its debut on the platform in 2018. Not only fans are fond of Cobra Kai, but also the critics adore the series. We can safely argue that because it sits on astonishing ratings – 8.6 on IMDb and 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, to be precise. Therefore, virtually everyone is waiting for the next season of Cobra Kai to come to Netflix as soon as possible.