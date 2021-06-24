Cancel
Atchison County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 04:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Atchison; Holt; Nodaway The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Atchison County in northwestern Missouri Northern Holt County in northwestern Missouri Western Nodaway County in northwestern Missouri * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 414 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Coin to near Fairfax to near Table Rock, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tarkio, Mound City, Rock Port, Fairfax, Burlington Junction, Maitland, Skidmore, Craig, Graham, Clearmont, Elmo, Big Lake, Westboro, Watson, Quitman, Bigelow, Corning, Phelps City and Indian Cave State Park. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 84 and 120. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
