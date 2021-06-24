Cancel
Boone County, IN

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Boone; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Fountain; Hamilton; Hendricks; Howard; Montgomery; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren RISK FOR HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING FRIDAY INTO NEXT WEEK Central Indiana will transition to a period of wet weather starting late Thursday night, with multiple separate rounds of rainfall possible, including strong thunderstorms at times. Uncertainty is high regarding the exact locations of the highest rainfall totals and the extent of the flood threat, but at this time the potential for highest amounts appears to be over western and northwestern parts of central Indiana generally along the Wabash River basin and nearby areas. Rainfall is expected to move into the area late Thursday night. Multiple periods of rain, including heavy rainfall at times, may then occur at times well into next week. A favorable pattern for wet weather is expected to take shape, with the heaviest rates likely to be associated with thunderstorms that could exceed 2 inches per hour. Some locations may experience several inches of rain over several days. While most area rivers have reached their crest and are falling, levels remain high for this time of year after last weekend`s rainfall, and soils in areas that saw several inches of rain have not dried out. Combined with upper waves, a slow moving frontal boundary and a moisture laden atmosphere, these conditions could lead to flash flooding and areal flooding conditions along with the development of additional river flooding. Confidence in the exact location of the heaviest rainfall remains low at this time, and rainfall amounts by mid week may vary significantly across short distances. This outlook means that there is the potential for elevated river levels and flooding impacts, but the timing, extent, and severity remain uncertain. Persons with interests along area rivers should closely monitor the latest forecasts.

alerts.weather.gov
