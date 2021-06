Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Southern Mono County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS AND STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS DURING A HEAT WAVE FOR THE EASTERN SIERRA AND SOUTHERN SIERRA FRONT RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS AND STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS DURING A HEAT WAVE FOR THE EASTERN SIERRA AND SOUTHERN SIERRA FRONT * CHANGES...None. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 274 Southern Mono County, Fire Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon and Western Mineral Counties. * Thunderstorms are forecast to develop during the late afternoon and evening hours Today and and Tuesday. Despite some heavy rainfall with the thunderstorms on Tuesday lightning ignitions are possible, especially with the abnormally dry timber. * Outflow winds may exceed 50 mph. * Impacts...Lightning can create new fire starts and may combine with strong outflow winds to cause a fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.