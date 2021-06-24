Severe Weather Statement issued for Barron by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 04:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN BARRON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.