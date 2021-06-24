Cancel
Saginaw, MI

The Return of FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE

By Robert E Martin
review-mag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith stages throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region and pivotal venues such as The Dow Event Center and Temple Theatre, essential for drawing bodies and traffic into Downtown Saginaw sitting silent for over a year now, once again the community service group known as Positive Results in Downtown Saginaw (PRIDE) is leading the way and bringing life back to Downtown Saginaw by resuming the 22nd season of their groundbreaking Summer Concert Festival series Friday Night Live, which will kick-off on July 16th with a series of weekly concerts that will run through August 20th.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Dance Music#Washington Ave#Tejano Music#The Dow Event Center#Party#Fnl Entertainment#Downtown Saginaw#The Junior League#Conger Nash#Jeanne Jack#Canadian
